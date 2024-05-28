 Orry flies out for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding, drops first photo from luxury cruise ship | Trending - Hindustan Times
Orry flies out for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding, drops first photo from luxury cruise ship

ByHT Trending Desk
May 28, 2024 09:33 AM IST

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni and numerous other celebs are attending the gala bash in Europe.

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is among those who have flown in to Europe to attend the second pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The influencer shared a photo from a cruise ship on Monday night.

Influencer Orry shared a photo from inside a luxury cruise ship.(Instagram/orry)
Orry was seen at the airport in Mumbai yesterday as he flew out of the country to attend the four-day celebrations.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are hosting the second round of pre-wedding celebrations for their younger son, Anant. The celebrations will kick off on Wednesday on a luxury cruise ship in Palermo, Italy. Over the next few days, guests will be treated to theme-parties on board and the land. There will be celebrations in Rome, Cannes in France and Italy's Portofino.

Who are the guests at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant 2nd pre-wedding?

A host of Bollywood stars, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan headed to Europe on Monday to join the Ambanis for the celebrations.

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

News / Trending / Orry flies out for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding, drops first photo from luxury cruise ship
