Bride Radhika Merchant wears her mom’s jewellery, ‘Durga Shloka'-inscribed lehenga to her mameru

Radhika Merchant’s looks from her pre-wedding celebrations have shelled out some major fashion goals, and her attire at the recently-concluded mameru ceremony is no different. With this ritual, her wedding ceremonies were kicked off at Antilia, and she was seen wearing a custom Manish Malhotra with ‘Durga-shloka’ embroidered on the borders. Not just that, she teamed up her gorgeous outfit with her mom Shaila Merchant’s jewellery - not just any but the one that she reportedly wore at her own mameru. Bride Radhika Merchant in a Manish Malhotra lehenga inscribed with 'Durga-shloka' and her mom's jewellery at her camera. (Instagram/@manishmalhotra05)

Manish Malhotra took to X to share a series of photos that show Radhika in her stunning outfit. “Gorgeous Radhika Merchant starts her Wedding functions looking stunning in a custom made vibrant bandini lehenga : Rai bandhej on a banarasi brocade in Rani pink. Classic embroidery in gold taar zardosi. Durga Maa shloka embroidered in the borders. 35 Mtrs of bandhej used to make the Ghagra. Blouse inspired by a vintage Koti.”

Radhika’s pictures were also shared by stylist Rhea Kapoor. “Beautiful Radhika at her mausalu in Manish Malhotra wearing the jewels her mom wore at her mausalu (mameru),” she wrote.

Take a look at the photos of the beautiful bride here:

About mameru ceremony:

Right before the wedding there are several pre-wedding rituals followed in a Gujrati wedding, among them is mameru or mosalu. This is a ceremony where the bride’s maternal uncle (mama) gives gifts to her. In some cases the ritual is observed by the bride's maternal aunt's husband (mousa).

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are set to get married on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Ahead of the wedding, the couple had two star-studded wedding ceremonies. The first one was hosted in Jamnagar, and for the second one, the Ambanis took their guests on a four-day-long cruise across Europe.

Before the mameru, the Ambanis hosted a mass wedding for 50 underprivileged couples at the Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) in Navi Mumbai.