Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani hold mass wedding for over 50 couples as Anant, Radhika wedding countdown begins

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife, philanthropist Nita Ambani, were captured arriving at a mass wedding venue, which they organised as part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. The mass wedding of the underprivileged is taking place in Navi Mumbai. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani extended an invitation a few days ago about the mass wedding. (File Photo)

Photographer Varinder Chawla shared a video on Instagram which shows the inside of the venue where the mass wedding is taking place. It also captures some of the couples taking their places before the event.

Take a look at this video here:

Photographer Viral Bhayani also shared another video from the venue. This video captures Mukesh and Nita Ambani arriving at the venue with folded hands. While Mukesh Ambani is wearing black pants and a white shirt, Nita Ambani is sporting a gorgeous red saree.

Here's the video:

Earlier, the Ambanis extended an invitation for the mass wedding, which started at 4:30 pm.

What did the mass wedding invitation say?

“As part of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant, a Mass Wedding of the underprivileged has been organised at 4:30 PM on Tuesday, 2nd July 2024,” read a part of the invitation for the mass wedding stated.

“Nita & Mukesh Ambani are contributing towards this noble cause and will also grace the occasion along with family. We would be delighted if you could join us in witnessing this Celebration of Love,” it read further.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant held their first pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, earlier this year. Dignitaries from across India and the world attended, as did business tycoons like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. Various artists performed during the celebrations, including a show by Rihanna.

As for their second pre-wedding celebration, the Ambanis organised a four-day-long Mediterranean cruise. They selected this venue to accommodate their 1200-person guest list, including Reliance Industries and Encore Healthcare employees. The guest list also involved people associated with Anant Ambani's Vantara.

The couple will marry on July 12 at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.