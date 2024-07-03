Antilia kicks off Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding festivities with mameru ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations officially began with the lavish Mameru ceremony, which took place at their home- Antilia in Mumbai. For the unversed, the mameru ceremony is a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts such as jewellery, saree and more things. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are celebrating the mameru ceremony today.

A video of Antilia donned with lavish decorations for the ceremony was shared on Instagram. A striking combination of red, pink, white and orange flowers decorated the home, giving the atmosphere a festive feel. The decorations were made even more beautiful by golden lighting. A few musicians can also be seen standing outside the house. (Also Read: 'Shaadi se pehle…’: Anant Ambani visits Krishna Kali temple in Maharashtra ahead of wedding with Radhika Merchant)

Watch the video of Antilia decorated for the mameru ceremony here:

On June 2, the Ambani family held a mass wedding of the underprivileged in Navi Mumbai. A video that photographer Varinder Chawla posted on Instagram shows the interior of the mass wedding venue. A few of the couples getting ready for the event are also captured. Photographer Viral Bhayani also posted footage from the location. Mukesh and Nita Ambani can be seen in the footage entering the venue with their hands folded. Nita Ambani is dressed stunningly in a red saree, while Mukesh Ambani is dressed in black pants and a white shirt.

Earlier this year, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated their first pre-wedding in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Business moguls like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg were among the dignitaries in attendance, along with celebrities from throughout India. During the festivities, a number of artists gave performances, including Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh and more. For their second pre-wedding event, the Ambanis planned a Mediterranean cruise that lasted for four days.