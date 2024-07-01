Shaadi se pehle…’: Anant Ambani visits Krishna Kali temple in Maharashtra ahead of wedding with Radhika Merchant
ByVrinda Jain
Jul 01, 2024 09:54 AM IST
The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani performed a havan ceremony at the temple. He also said that he visited to invite the Gods for the wedding.
Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12. Ahead of the most awaited wedding, Anant Ambani visited the Krishna Kali temple in Neral, Maharashtra, on June 30. The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani performed a havan ceremony at the temple, seeking blessings of the divine and inviting them to the wedding. A video of the Anant talking about his temple visit was also shared on social media.
In the video, he said, “Bohot accha mandir sthapit kia hai. Mein shadi se pehle nimantran dene aaya hu aur mata ji ka, aur har ek sthapit bhagwan ka aashirwad lene aaya hu (The temple is very good. I have come here to invite the Gods and seek their blessings.)”