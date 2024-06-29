Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani to organise mass wedding as part of Anant, Radhika’s pre-wedding celebrations

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, will tie the knot with Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. Ahead of the much-anticipated event, the Ambanis have organised several pre-wedding celebrations for the couple. An image of an invitation shared by ANI reveals that the Indian business family is also set to organise another event - a mass wedding of the underprivileged in Palghar District, Maharashtra. This image shows an invitation for a mass wedding organised by Mukesh and Nita Ambani as part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. (X/@ANI)

“As part of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, a mass wedding of the underprivileged has been organised at 4:30 pm on 2nd July, at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar,” ANI wrote.

The picture shared by the news agency shows an invitation on a red background. “As part of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant, a Mass Wedding of the underprivileged has been organised at 4:30 PM on Tuesday, 2nd July 2024 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir, Wada, Palghar District,” it says.

“Nita & Mukesh Ambani are contributing towards this noble cause and will also grace the occasion along with family. We would be delighted if you could join us in witnessing this Celebration of Love,” it adds.

Take a look at the entire X post here:

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been nothing short of a star-studded affair. The first event in Jamnagar saw the attendance of dignitaries from around the world, and performances from global icons like Rihanna.

The second event, a Mediterranean cruise, was no less spectacular. With a 1200-person guest list, the cruise featured performances from Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, and Pitbull, and a range of exciting events like a masquerade ball and toga party.