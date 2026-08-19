HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 20, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Fitness India Expo

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: August 20 to 22

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

What: IIC Monsoon Festival of Dance – Bharatanatyam Recital Ft. Apeksha Kamath

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: August 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Arráncame La Vida (Tear This Heart Out) [Director: Roberto Sneider]