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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 20, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Thursday, August 20 promises loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Aug 19, 2026, 23:11:07 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Fitness India Expo

    Gram it: Painted storks have arrived at the Delhi Zoological Park from the eastern parts of the country, and the lensmen in the Capital just can’t stop zooming in on these visitors. These birds that arrive at the Zoo every year, around August or September, stay in the city until March. The Zoo authorities supplement their diet by providing tens of kilograms of small fish daily in the water bodies. Here’s how a flock indulged in some gimmicks on Tuesday. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
    Gram it: Painted storks have arrived at the Delhi Zoological Park from the eastern parts of the country, and the lensmen in the Capital just can’t stop zooming in on these visitors. These birds that arrive at the Zoo every year, around August or September, stay in the city until March. The Zoo authorities supplement their diet by providing tens of kilograms of small fish daily in the water bodies. Here’s how a flock indulged in some gimmicks on Tuesday. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

    Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

    When: August 20 to 22

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #StepUp

    What: IIC Monsoon Festival of Dance – Bharatanatyam Recital Ft. Apeksha Kamath

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: August 20

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Arráncame La Vida (Tear This Heart Out) [Director: Roberto Sneider]

    Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: August 20

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Geeton Mein Bharat: Nostalgic Classics – A Musical Theatrical Series Ft. Devanand Jha

    Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: August 20

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Connections – Artworks by Kanchan Chander, Kavita Nayar, Nandadulal Mukherjee, Sabia, Siddhant Medhi, and Sukhwinder Singh

    Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: August 19 to 29

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Cupcake Decoration

    Where: Joaah Cafe, Shop No 18-19-28, Ascott Ireo City Central, Alahawas, Sector 59, Gurugram

    When: August 20

    Timing: 1pm, 3pm, 5pm & 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The Duo Ft. Gaurav Kapoor & Rahul Dua

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: August 20

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Banarasi Yards

    Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

    When: August 20 to 23

    Timing: 10am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 20, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 20, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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