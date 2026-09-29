Why is Tyson Bagent not starting vs Eagles? Reason behind Case Keenum as Bears QB1 explained

The Chicago Bears will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football without Caleb Williams, leaving the team to turn to one of its backup quarterbacks for the Week 3 matchup. Tyson Bagent suffered a concussion in last week's game against the Vikings. (Getty Images via AFP)

Although Tyson Bagent entered the season as Chicago's No. 2 quarterback, the Bears have opted to start veteran Case Keenum against the Eagles.

The starting job had been a competition between Bagent and Keenum throughout the week, with Keenum ultimately getting the nod.