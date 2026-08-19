Satish Mishra gets key role as BSP eyes Brahmin support in 2027 UP polls

In a renewed bid to woo the Brahmin community, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Wednesday announced that party national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra would play a crucial role in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly election. BSP chief Mayawati announced that Mishra had been entrusted with important responsibilities related to legal and media matters and affairs associated with the Election Commission of India. (File)

A prominent Brahmin face of the BSP, Mishra played an important role in winning the support of the upper castes in the 2007 assembly election in UP, when the BSP formed a majority government riding on its social engineering formula.

In a post on X, the BSP chief announced that Mishra had been entrusted with important responsibilities related to legal and media matters and affairs associated with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Mishra has been the national general secretary of the Bahujan Samaj Party for a considerable length of time. He is a senior advocate and served as the advocate general of Uttar Pradesh during the BSP regime. He has also served as president of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council on several occasions, a Cabinet minister in the BSP government and a Rajya Sabha MP for the BSP multiple times, Mayawati said.

In view of the upcoming assembly election, the BSP has begun nominating candidates from all sections of society, especially the Brahmin community, in line with its preparations to form a full-majority BSP government as in 2007. It is evident that discussions and concerns have arisen among opposition parties regarding this, and people of the ‘Bahujan Samaj’ need to remain constantly vigilant and alert against their tactics, she said.

“In preparation for the upcoming assembly election in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, efforts are underway to strengthen the BSP’s mass base across all sections of society with solid groundwork,” Mayawati said, adding that this had caused considerable unease among opposition parties. “It is only natural for continuous changes to occur now in the ruling BJP as well as other opposition parties,” she said.

Recently, Mayawati announced that Brahmin community candidates would be given adequate tickets in the 2027 assembly election and would also be given positions in the government if the BSP came to power, as was done after the 2007 assembly election when the party formed a majority government.

Party looks to broaden social base in Meerut region

Meanwhile, to broaden its social base in the Meerut region, the BSP has announced Vineet Bharala as its candidate from the Sardhana assembly seat. Bharala enjoys support among the Jat community in western Uttar Pradesh. He resigned as the Samajwadi Party’s state secretary in July before joining the BSP.

Sardhana, a prominent assembly seat in western UP, witnessed a keen contest between BJP’s Sangeet Singh Som and SP’s Atul Pradhan in the 2022 assembly election. Pradhan defeated Som by a margin of more than 18,000 votes. Som had won the seat on a BJP ticket in the 2012 and 2017 assembly elections.

Bharala’s entry is likely to make the contest triangular in the 2027 assembly election.

The BSP also announced the candidature of Abhilasha Verma, who comes from the Jatav community, from the Misrikh reserved assembly seat in Sitapur district.