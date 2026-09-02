Travel vlogger compares luxury hotels in India and Pakistan, says Indian five-star stays ‘match the UK and Dubai’
Harry Jaggard compares hotel standards in India and Pakistan, saying Indian five-star hotels offer a luxury experience comparable to Dubai and the UK.
India’s luxury hospitality industry is earning praise from travel vlogger Harry Jaggard, who recently compared his hotel experiences in India and Pakistan. Speaking on a Holafy podcast, Jaggard recalled his stay at Mumbai’s Taj Palace and Karachi’s Pearl Continental, saying Indian five-star hotels match the standards he has experienced in Dubai and the UK. He took to Instagram on August 1, 2026, to share a glimpse of his experience.
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What makes a hotel truly five-star?
According to travel vlogger Harry Jaggard, the difference is noticeable when you compare luxury stays across countries. After visiting India’s Taj Palace in Mumbai and Pakistan’s Pearl Continental, Jaggard shared his experience, saying Indian five-star hotels are “actually a five-star hotel” and have the same kind of hospitality and experience as it is in the UK and Dubai.
“I stayed at the Taj Palace in Mumbai, which was where they had their terrorist attack a long time ago. It's famous for multiple reasons but it was an unbelievable property and I recently went to Pakistan and stayed at the Pearl Continental which is supposed to be their best hotel in Karachi and the hotel there was nowhere near the standard that I've stayed in Indian hotels,” said Harry.
He further added that when you stay in an Indian five-star hotel it's actually a five-star hotel like Dubai, same as the UK, when you stay in a Pakistani Bangladeshi five-star hotel it's more like a four-star maybe even a three-star hotel. It's a good and bad thing that it has that huge higher-class society, but they have a lot of wealth.
“I think they overtook England's GDP, total GDP, not GDP per capita, but like they are growing insane. I think there's crazy wealth coming and they're supplying that, and they're also growing a growing middle class in India. India is honestly on the rise if they can just keep a lid on the crazy population growth they've got, like a huge potential,” Harry highlighted.
About Taj Palace Mumbai
Taj Palace Mumbai is not just another luxury property in India; it is an iconic landmark with a legacy that has endured some of the city’s darkest moments. Overlooking the Arabian Sea, the hotel has long welcomed illustrious guests, royalty, global leaders and dignitaries from across the world. Its grand architecture, lush gardens, elegant interiors and an impressive selection of lounges and dining venues add to its timeless appeal.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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