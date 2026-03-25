Freshworks former CEO Girish Mathrubootham buys a luxury property in Chennai for ₹60 crore
Freshworks ex-CEO has bought a ₹60 crore luxury home in Chennai’s Abhiramapuram, spanning 12,831 sq ft
Nasdaq-listed software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Freshworks’ former CEO and founder Girish Mathrubootham has acquired a property in Chennai for ₹60 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.
The transaction, registered on January 9, 2026, lists Chakravarthi Vasudevan Ravi as the seller, the document showed.
Spread across a land parcel of 12,831 sq ft (across 5 grounds and 831 sq ft), the property includes a built-up area of approximately 10,500 sq ft. The structure comprises a 6,000 sq ft ground floor and a 4,500 sq ft first floor, the document showed.
The company paid a stamp duty of about ₹4.19 crore and a registration fee of ₹1.2 crore, the document showed.
The property is located in Abhiramapuram, one of Chennai’s most sought-after residential neighbourhoods, known for its proximity to the city's central business district and its established social infrastructure.
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A list of questions has been sent to Mathrubootham. The story will be updated once a response is received.
Previous transactions in Chennai
Earlier, South Indian actor Nayanthara and her husband Vigneshwar Sivakolundu purchased a luxury duplex apartment in Chennai’s upscale Poes Garden locality for ₹31.5 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.
The apartment is located on the fourth and fifth floors of the ‘Legacy’ project in Poes Garden, in Chennai’s Teynampet area.
The neighbourhood is known for housing the residences of veteran actor Rajinikanth and the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.
Also Read: G Square acquires 5-acre land in Madurai from TVS Group for ₹167 crore, eyes plotted development
Chennai-based real estate developer G Square Group also acquired a five-acre land parcel in Madurai for ₹167 crore from the TVS Group, the company said in a statement.
The company plans to develop a premium plotted project on the site G Square Temple View Square, with pricing starting at ₹15,990 per sq ft, it said.
Also Read: Construction costs across real estate asset classes projected to rise 3–5% in 2026: JLL
The 1.63 acres of the total land will be used for residential development, two acres for commercial purposes, while the remaining area will be allocated for infrastructure and common amenities, the company said
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSouptik Datta
Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More