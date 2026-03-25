Freshworks former CEO Girish Mathrubootham buys a luxury property in Chennai for ₹60 crore

Nasdaq-listed software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Freshworks’ former CEO and founder Girish Mathrubootham has acquired a property in Chennai for ₹60 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. Nasdaq-listed software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Freshworks’ former CEO and founder Girish Mathrubootham has acquired a property in Chennai for ₹60 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

The transaction, registered on January 9, 2026, lists Chakravarthi Vasudevan Ravi as the seller, the document showed.

Spread across a land parcel of 12,831 sq ft (across 5 grounds and 831 sq ft), the property includes a built-up area of approximately 10,500 sq ft. The structure comprises a 6,000 sq ft ground floor and a 4,500 sq ft first floor, the document showed.

The company paid a stamp duty of about ₹4.19 crore and a registration fee of ₹1.2 crore, the document showed.

The property is located in Abhiramapuram, one of Chennai’s most sought-after residential neighbourhoods, known for its proximity to the city's central business district and its established social infrastructure.

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A list of questions has been sent to Mathrubootham. The story will be updated once a response is received.

Previous transactions in Chennai Earlier, South Indian actor Nayanthara and her husband Vigneshwar Sivakolundu purchased a luxury duplex apartment in Chennai’s upscale Poes Garden locality for ₹31.5 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

The apartment is located on the fourth and fifth floors of the ‘Legacy’ project in Poes Garden, in Chennai’s Teynampet area.

The neighbourhood is known for housing the residences of veteran actor Rajinikanth and the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

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Chennai-based real estate developer G Square Group also acquired a five-acre land parcel in Madurai for ₹167 crore from the TVS Group, the company said in a statement.

The company plans to develop a premium plotted project on the site G Square Temple View Square, with pricing starting at ₹15,990 per sq ft, it said.

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The 1.63 acres of the total land will be used for residential development, two acres for commercial purposes, while the remaining area will be allocated for infrastructure and common amenities, the company said