G Square acquires 5-acre land in Madurai from TVS Group for ₹167 crore, eyes plotted development

Chennai-based real estate developer G Square Group has acquired a five-acre land parcel in Madurai for ₹167 crore from the TVS Group, the company said in a statement. Chennai-based G Square Group has bought a five-acre land parcel in Madurai from the TVS Group for ₹167 crore. (Representational photo) (Pixabay)

The company plans to develop a premium plotted project on the site G Square Temple View Square, with pricing starting at ₹15,990 per sq ft, it said.

The 1.63 acres of the total land will be used for residential development, two acres for commercial purposes, while the remaining area will be allocated for infrastructure and common amenities, the company said.



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The project will feature 55 plots, including 50 residential and five commercial units. Residential plots are priced from ₹15,990 per sq ft, to about ₹69.64 lakh onwards. Commercial plots will start at ₹25,990 per sq ft, with prices beginning at ₹1.13 crore per cent.

The development, named G Square Temple View Square (TVS), is located in Periyar and benefits from proximity to key landmarks such as the Periyar Bus Stand and the Meenakshi Amman Temple, offering strong connectivity and central access.



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Bala Ramajayam, Founder and Managing Director of G Square Group, said the project reflects the company’s focus on making homeownership more accessible while catering to Madurai’s growing middle class.

Founded in 2012, G Square Group has developed over 5,000 acres and served more than 20,000 customers. The company continues to expand its footprint with multiple ongoing and upcoming projects, including a recently announced development in Medavakkam near Chennai.

Earlier, the company acquired a 714-acre project from Rakindo’s Kovai Hills project located in Coimbatore for ₹707 crore and will develop it as an integrated township

The Kovai Hills project, now rebranded as G Square Seven Hills, spans 714 acres with Phase 1 covering 406 acres and featuring 3,127 premium plots.

The remaining 308 acres are designated for joint ventures with villa and apartment developers, as well as built-to-suit IT infrastructure projects, including commercial leasing and business parks, malls, and multiplexes, it said.

The township is located in Kovaipudhur near Madukkarai, along the Western Ghats and close to the Palakkad Gap. Spread across areas like Perur, Chettipalayam, Sundakkamuthur, and Theethipalayam, the site is naturally elevated and offers wide views of Coimbatore city, the company said.