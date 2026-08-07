Madhya Pradesh highlights renewable energy push at global conference, CM says

Yadav said the 750 MW Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Project helped establish a solar tariff lower than coal-based power generation for the first time in the country. He added that the project received the World Bank Group President's Award for Excellence and is featured as a case study at Harvard University.

According to the Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh's renewable energy capacity has increased from 438 MW to 11,000 MW over the past 12 years. He said the state had introduced renewable energy, pumped hydro energy storage and biomass policies during the past two years to encourage investment in the sector.

Addressing the conference, Yadav said Madhya Pradesh was expanding its renewable energy capacity, energy storage projects and green industrial ecosystem. He also travelled from Delhi airport to Shivaji Stadium via the Airport Express Metro line, describing it as a gesture to promote clean public transport and green energy.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said the state is working towards contributing to India's target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030, while highlighting the state's renewable energy initiatives at the 7th International Renewable Energy Conference in New Delhi.

He also cited the 1,500 MW Agar-Shajapur-Neemuch solar project, stating that it achieved a tariff of ₹2.14 per unit and supplies renewable energy to Indian Railways across eight states.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country's largest floating solar project with a capacity of 278 MW on December 25, 2025. Under the Surya Mitra Krishi Feeder Yojana, he said proposals totalling nearly 14,900 MW of capacity have been received, including participation from farmers and MSMEs.

Energy storage and rooftop solar projects Yadav said the state is developing battery energy storage systems to strengthen grid stability. He highlighted the Morena project, comprising 440 MW of solar power and 880 MWh of battery storage, describing it as the state's first such project with competitively priced power purchase agreements.

He said work is also under way on four-hour, six-hour and 24-hour renewable energy storage projects.

The Chief Minister said rooftop solar installations with a capacity of 48 MW are being developed across 1,300 government buildings. Under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, he said around 1.5 lakh households in the state have installed rooftop solar systems with a combined capacity of 566 MW.

Yadav said Madhya Pradesh has showcased its renewable energy policies and investment opportunities at international forums, including the World Economic Forum in Davos, and expressed confidence that the state would continue to expand its role in clean energy and sustainable development.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, who also addressed the conference, said India is expected to cross 300 GW of installed non-fossil electricity capacity soon. He said more than 50 lakh families have benefited from rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar scheme and noted that several states, including Madhya Pradesh, have contributed to expanding renewable energy capacity. He called on states to continue focusing on sustainable development, energy efficiency and wider adoption of clean energy.