Height restrictions near Bengaluru airports: Easing norms may boost supply and ease home prices, benefiting mid-segment

Height restrictions around key aviation facilities in Bengaluru have become a major bottleneck for real estate development, prompting the Karnataka government to seek a review of these norms to enable vertical growth and boost revenue. Height restrictions around key aviation facilities in Bengaluru have emerged as a significant constraint on real estate development, leading the Karnataka government to push for a review of these norms to support vertical growth and enhance revenue generation. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar recently said the state has urged the Centre to ease curbs around facilities such as HAL Airport, Jakkur Aerodrome, Yelahanka Air Force Station and Kempegowda International Airport. He noted that the restrictions have discouraged developers and buyers from opting for premium floor-area ratio (FAR), thereby impacting potential government revenue.

Shivakumar also pointed out that cities like Hyderabad and Mumbai operate with relatively less stringent height restrictions in certain zones. “Similar relaxations should be considered for Karnataka as well. Height permissions need to be more flexible,” he said.

Real estate experts believe that calibrated easing of height restrictions, along with more liberal Floor Space Index (FSI) norms, could unlock significant development potential, particularly in North Bengaluru, where demand for both residential and commercial properties has been steadily rising. Increasing permissible heights could improve supply in high-value micro-markets, potentially easing home prices that have surged due to limited availability, especially benefiting mid-segment buyers currently priced out.

Vimal Nadar, National Director and Head of Research at Colliers India, said that a nuanced approach to easing regulations could create “meaningful headroom for vertical real estate development” across key micro-markets such as Yelahanka, Jakkur, Hebbal and the airport corridor.



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What are the building height restrictions around airports in Bengaluru? Real estate developers in Bengaluru say they have earlier faced delays in handing over apartments in several high-rise projects in North Bengaluru’s Jakkur, with timelines pushed back due to pending no-objection certificates from a nearby flying training school, Hindustan Times Real Estate reported earlier.

“While we had earlier faced challenges in securing approvals for projects in the area, the government has now begun issuing NOCs,” one of the developers said.

Bengaluru differs from several other cities in the country because, depending on the location, developers must obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from three aviation authorities: BIAL, HAL Airport, and the Yelahanka Air Force Station, the Bengaluru builders' body, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), earlier told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

Will easing height curbs lead to more high-rises in Bengaluru? Industry experts pointed out that existing aviation-related restrictions have effectively capped vertical growth in several prime areas, limiting optimal land utilisation.

Ashish Sharma, Regional Director and City Head – Bengaluru at ANAROCK Group, said the impact of easing these norms could be significant. “Large areas of prime Bengaluru are currently vertically constrained due to restrictions that limit effective building heights. Relaxation will allow previously stalled high-rise projects to move forward and promote denser development,” he said.

He said that key corridors such as Whitefield, Old Airport Road and North Bengaluru could see a wave of new high-rise developments if regulations are eased, helping the city move closer to the vertical growth patterns seen in metros like Mumbai and Hyderabad.

“Interestingly, North Bengaluru already has an existing Grade A office stock of 20 msf and a supply pipeline of 6-8 msf in various phases of development. With ongoing advocacy for easing FSI and height-related norms, we could see incremental usable floor space entering the market and cater to the demand traction, which is evident in recent years,” Nadar said.



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Will it impact home prices in parts of Bengaluru? Experts say the move could have a differentiated impact on housing segments, particularly in supply-constrained micro-markets.

Nadar said that in the luxury and ultra-luxury segments, taller buildings offering better views and enhanced amenities could command premium pricing. At the same time, increased development potential could gradually ease price pressures in the mid-income segment.

“More units on the same land parcel could help moderate price escalation over time, though developer pricing will depend on land cost, approvals and demand patterns,” he said.

Sharma noted that increased vertical supply could help balance demand and supply dynamics. “Lowering height limits will increase supply in high-value areas, which can soften home prices that have risen due to limited availability. This will particularly benefit mid-segment buyers who are currently priced out,” he said.

However, he said that premium housing is likely to retain its pricing strength. “Taller towers will enable more premium ‘sky-floor’ units. Demand for such offerings remains strong, so prices in the luxury segment may not see a significant correction despite increased supply,” Sharma said.