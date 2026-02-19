20th floor or lower level? Bengaluru buyers weigh views, fire safety, lift dependency and resale risks

As Bengaluru’s skyline rises, Redditors debate the pros and cons of buying on the 20th floor for views and ventilation versus opting for lower floors that risk losing light if a new tower comes up nearby. Fire safety and lift dependency remain key concerns in high-rises, while some note that homes should suit every life stage, as ageing can turn lift reliance from convenience into constraint. As Bengaluru’s skyline rises, Redditors weigh 20th-floor views and ventilation against fire safety, lift reliance and ageing concerns, while lower floors risk losing light to new towers. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash )

Among the strongest points raised was fire safety. “Just make sure there is enough fire safety in the building. That’s the single most important risk to evaluate,” one Redditor wrote, stressing that emergency preparedness should outweigh aesthetic considerations when choosing a high-rise home.

Lift dependency emerged as another daily reality. In towers with only two elevators, residents described frequent waiting times, particularly when one lift is under maintenance or in service mode. For buildings with 25 or more floors, some said three lifts are more manageable.



Privacy and pollution buffer On the positive side, several residents highlighted reduced street noise, fewer disturbances from stray animals and better insulation from dust and pollution. “Staying in the upper floors is catching up in India as people realize the effects of pollution,” one user noted.

Upper floors also tend to receive better cross-ventilation and more direct sunlight, depending on orientation. Several Redditors appreciated cityscape views, fog-laced mornings and open skies, although some cautioned that such views may not remain permanent in fast-developing neighbourhoods.

One user reflected on having bought a first-floor flat two decades ago, only to see a tower rise next door, blocking light and ventilation and affecting resale demand.

“Twenty years ago, I bought a 1st floor flat thinking the opposite. This has led to reduced resale demand as a tower has come up next to my building. Also, even though I don’t use the lift, I still pay for it,” said a user.

Another user said a home should be chosen to suit every stage of life, not just the present moment.

“For me, it’s about choosing a home that works for every stage of life, not just the best years shown in a life. A home should be designed for the age we are growing into, not just the age we are today. A couple buying a home at 30–35 will likely be 50–55 plus by the time the loan ends.

For me, the real question isn’t whether the higher floor premium feels good today, but whether the home will still support daily life at 60-plus age (or even today if senior citizens are living with us,” the user said.

“As we age, patience for waiting reduces and lift dependency can shift from convenience to constraint. Knee, back, and BP issues become more common. Spontaneous movement matters more than views, and quick access to restrooms, along with easy access to cabs, autos, or an ambulance during medical emergencies, becomes important,” the user said.



Why higher floors command a premium and what buyers should keep in mind Real estate experts say upper-floor apartments continue to attract strong interest for several reasons beyond aesthetics. Homes at the top of a tower typically offer uninterrupted views, significantly lower street noise and better airflow. “As you go higher, ambient noise reduces, and mosquito presence tends to drop,” said Manjesh Rao of BlueBroker, adding that the wind movement and openness enhance the living experience compared to lower levels.

Residents frequently cite longer elevator wait times as a daily inconvenience, particularly in buildings with limited lift capacity. Rao noted that in very tall towers, especially beyond the 21st floor, some occupants report mild ear pressure sensations during lift travel, a factor compounded by Bengaluru’s undulating terrain.

Property values also tend to climb with height. Developers typically charge an additional ₹100– ₹200 per sq ft for each incremental floor, citing higher structural requirements, pumping systems, and material logistics associated with vertical construction. “Going vertical increases overall project costs, and that reflects in pricing,” Rao said.