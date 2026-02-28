Airbus India leases 1.51 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru, expands footprint to nearly 8 lakh sq ft

Global aerospace and defence major Airbus India Private Limited has leased over 1.51 lakh sq ft of office space at Titanium Tech Park in Bengaluru at a monthly rent of ₹97.09 lakh for an eight-year term. With this deal, the company’s total leased space in the building has risen to nearly 8 lakh sq ft, after taking around 6.2 lakh sq ft last year, according to lease documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Global aerospace and defence firm Airbus India Private Limited has leased 1.51 lakh sq ft at Titanium Tech Park, Bengaluru, at ₹97.09 lakh per month for eight years. With this, its total footprint in the building rises to nearly 8 lakh sq ft, including 6.2 lakh sq ft leased last year, per CRE Matrix documents. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The transaction covers the entire 3rd and 4th floors of a commercial property owned by Whitefield Developers, spanning 1,14,955 sq ft, at a rent of ₹7,357,120, along with 36,755 sq ft on the ground floor at ₹23,52,320, totalling 1,51,710 sq ft. The rent is ₹64 per sq ft per month, the document showed.

For the upper floors, the monthly rent is ₹73.57 lakh, while the ground floor commands ₹23.52 lakh per month, resulting in a combined monthly rent of nearly ₹ 97.09 lakh. The security deposit is approximately ₹4.75 crore for the 3rd and 4th floors and ₹1.52 crore for the ground floor.



Also Read: Morgan Stanley leases 1.6 lakh sq ft office space at Brookfield’s Ecoworld, Bengaluru for ₹1.92 crore a month

The lease for the 3rd and 4th floors commenced on January 1, 2026, with rent payments starting from May 1, 2026. The ground-floor lease began earlier, on November 1, 2025, with rent commencing on March 1, 2026. Both leases run until October 31, 2034.

The transaction also includes 154 car parking spaces for the upper floors at a rental of ₹3,675 per space per month, and 49 parking slots for the ground floor.

A list of queries has been sent to Airbus India and Whitefield Developers. The story will be updated once a response is received.

Last year, the company leased 5.63 lakh sq ft spanning the sixth to the 15th floors at a monthly rent of ₹3.60 crore, with the agreement registered on January 7, 2025. It also took an additional 57,508 sq ft on the fifth floor for ₹36.80 lakh per month under a deal registered on September 19, 2025. In total, Airbus had leased over 6.2 lakh sq ft of office space in the same commercial tower for a 10-year term to establish its global capability centre (GCC). The agreement included a scalability clause allowing the company to add another 1.5 lakh sq ft after a year, potentially taking the total footprint to about 8 lakh sq ft. The lease also carried an option to extend the tenure by an additional five years, making it a possible 15-year arrangement.



Also Read: Why AI firms such as Anthropic and OpenAI are choosing Bengaluru as their entry point into India

Previous commercial transactions in Bengaluru Last year, Morgan Stanley leased 1 million square feet of office space for over nine years at a starting monthly rental of ₹15.96 crore in Mumbai. As per the documents, the space leased by Morgan Stanley Advantage Services Private Limited spans 16 floors in Oberoi Commerze III, located in Oberoi Garden City, Mumbai's Goregaon East suburb. The total chargeable area is 10.01 lakh square feet.

The property deal was registered on August 28, 2024, and named Oberoi Realty Limited as the lessor.

Earlier, global semiconductor major Qualcomm India Pvt Ltd leased 2.56 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru for a period of five years, at a total rent of ₹184 crore. The company leased the space in Constellation Business Park, Virgo Tower, developed by Bagmane Developers Pvt Ltd, one of Bengaluru’s commercial real estate players. The lease covers the 5th, 6th, 7th, and 11th floors of the building.

In 2024, Amazon Development Centre India Private Limited also renewed its lease for 6.76 lakh square feet of office space at the Taurus 3 facility in Constellation Business Park for a period of 5 years, at a starting monthly rent of ₹4.92 crore.