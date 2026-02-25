Bengaluru tenant alleges landlord deducted ₹51,000 from security deposit for repainting, sparks rental practices debate

A tenant in Bengaluru has alleged that more than ₹51,000 was deducted from his security deposit by a US–based landlord who managed the property remotely, citing repainting and cleaning expenses after he vacated a 2.5 BHK apartment. The tenant said he felt “harassed and blindsided” by the deductions, sparking an online debate over what qualifies as standard practice in the city’s rental market. A Bengaluru tenant alleged over ₹51,000 was deducted from his deposit by a US-based landlord for repainting and cleaning after vacating a 2.5 BHK, saying he felt “harassed and blindsided.” (Picture for representational purposes) (Pexels )

In a Reddit post, the tenant claimed the landlord deducted ₹36,000 for repainting and ₹10,000 for deep cleaning, while retaining an additional ₹5,000 as a “safety buffer” to be refunded only after a new tenant occupies the flat for two weeks.

“I recently vacated my 2.5 BHK flat in Bangalore. Before vacating, the owner insisted that the entire flat be repainted, including all doors,” the tenant wrote.

According to him, the landlord had insisted on repainting the entire flat, including doors, before handover. While the painter initially estimated the work at under ₹20,000 during a pre-vacation visit, the final bill shared after the tenant moved out was ₹36,000.

“I was neither consulted nor shown multiple quotations. Just informed after the fact,” the tenant wrote.

In addition to repainting, the landlord charged ₹10,000 for deep cleaning. The tenant pointed out that professional services in Bengaluru typically quote between ₹4,500 and ₹5,000 for a 3BHK, suggesting the amount deducted was excessive.

The situation escalated further when ₹5,000 was withheld as a ‘precautionary amount,’ with the landlord stating that it would be released only after the next tenant had stayed for two weeks to confirm that no further wear and tear issues had emerged. The tenant said they had “never heard of such a condition after full handover and exit inspection.”



What is ‘standard practice’ in Bengaluru? Several users shared their views on what they consider standard practice in Bengaluru’s rental market.

One Redditor noted, “The usual practice is one month’s rent plus damages. These negotiations should be made while signing the rent agreement. It should be clearly mentioned.”

Real estate brokers say repainting deductions are common, but clarity in the rental agreement is crucial. In many Bengaluru leases, landlords deduct the equivalent of one month’s rent towards repainting at the time of exit, irrespective of actual wear and tear.

Several rental agreements Hindustan Times Real Estate came across clearly stated that one month's rent would be deducted towards painting charges upon a tenant's vacating.

However, brokers caution that any additional charges, such as deep cleaning or conditional withholding of funds, should ideally be defined in the contract to avoid disputes.



Do Bengaluru landlords deduct painting charges at the end of the rental tenure? Property owners in Bengaluru say that adjusting a month’s rent from the security deposit towards painting has become an industry norm driven by cost inflation and turnover requirements. With input costs for paint, labour and ancillary repairs rising steadily, landlords argue that a fixed deduction offers administrative simplicity and ensures the flat is market-ready for the next tenant without delay.

One landlord, who requested anonymity, said the adjustment typically covers more than just repainting the apartment. According to him, the amount is often used for restoration work such as bathroom descaling, minor plumbing replacements, hardware repairs and lock changes after handover. He said that routine vacancy inspections frequently reveal broken fixtures, worn fittings and other signs of usage that require rectification before relisting.

From a legal standpoint, lawyers say the enforceability of such deductions hinges on contractual clarity rather than statutory prescription. Advocate Avilash Naik of the Karnataka High Court explains that there is no explicit prohibition against this practice under Karnataka law. If a lease agreement clearly specifies a fixed repainting deduction and both parties have consented to it, the clause can be relied upon by the landlord in the event of a dispute.



Legal safeguards for unnecessary deduction Advocate Priyanka Kwatra of the Karnataka High Court notes that disputes often arise from loosely drafted agreements and high upfront deposits. According to her, both parties must pay close attention to exit-related clauses before signing the lease, particularly those dealing with painting, maintenance recovery, and the adjustment of the security deposit. She adds that disagreements typically surface when landlords retain a significant portion of the deposit without clear contractual backing.

Following a similar stance, advocate Srinivas G advises tenants to document the property’s condition at the start of the tenancy. Photographing or filming the premises during move-in, he says, can provide crucial evidentiary support if deductions are later made for alleged damages or repairs. Proper documentation, legal experts suggest, remains one of the most effective safeguards in Bengaluru’s deposit-heavy rental market.



