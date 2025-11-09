Bengaluru rental woes: What tenants need to know if landlords refuse to return security deposit

As Bengaluru’s apartment rentals surge, many tenants struggle to recover their security deposits after moving out. Landlords often delay or refuse refunds even when dues are cleared and the home is returned in good condition. Bengaluru real estate: A Reddit discussion highlights tenant-landlord disputes, with tenants sharing the financial and emotional stress caused when landlords refuse to return deposits even after they’ve moved out. (Photo for representational purposes only). (Pexels)

Unlike other cities, Bengaluru typically requires a deposit equivalent to six to nine months’ rent. For a ₹50,000 per month flat, this can amount to ₹3–4.5 lakh, making disputes over refunds more contentious, with tenants citing unfair deductions and landlords citing repair or maintenance costs.

A discussion on Reddit has drawn attention to multiple such cases, with tenants describing the financial and emotional stress caused when landlords refuse to return deposits even after they've moved out.

One tenant from GM Palya wrote that the landlord “kept the entire deposit of ₹1.8 lakh” after they vacated the apartment, adding that they wished there were public platforms to warn future renters.

In another case, Rajib Agarwal (name changed) had to file a police complaint to recover his ₹3.5 lakh security deposit from his Bengaluru landlord. His landlord had initially promised to return the deposit within two weeks of vacating the Whitefield apartment, but later stopped responding to his calls.

When Bengaluru housing societies came to the rescue In Hebbal, a family that had rented the same home for nearly a decade said their landlord initially refused to return their ₹1 lakh security deposit after they decided to move out. The tenant, who requested anonymity, said the landlord repeatedly postponed the handover, citing personal emergencies and family health issues.

“He kept saying he would return it, but every time we followed up, there was a new excuse,” the tenant told HT Real Estate. The situation escalated when the landlord reportedly said, “If you want to go to the police, go. I don’t care.”

The tenant described the ordeal as emotionally distressing. “ ₹1 lakh is not a small amount for us,” they said. The issue was finally resolved after the apartment association intervened and pressured the landlord to settle the deposit.

Owners are responsible for routine upkeep, say Redditors In a related discussion on the same forum, a landlord inquired about the amount of the security deposit that could be reasonably deducted after the tenants vacate the apartment. The landlord noted that he had provided a new water filter, UPS, renovated bathrooms, and a good-quality hob and chimney, but felt the tenants “were not really very careful or neat.” He asked whether the house should be returned “the way it was, minus usual wear and tear.”

Tenants and other landlords responded that not all repairs can be deducted from the security deposit. One Reddit user explained that the first step is to determine why repairs are needed. “If the water filter or UPS needs routine servicing, that’s the owner’s responsibility,” the commenter said, adding that such servicing is part of preparing the home for the next occupants. However, “if the repair is due to incorrect usage or lack of timely servicing during the tenant’s stay, then the tenant should pay for it.”

Another user noted that deep cleaning should only be charged if the home is returned in unacceptable condition. “If there are stains that require professional cleaning, yes, deduct from the deposit,” they wrote. “But if it’s just normal dust or marks on the walls, you’re going to repaint anyway, so the tenant shouldn’t be paying for that.”

Reddit users advised distinguishing between normal wear and tear, which landlords must bear, and damage caused by misuse or neglect, which can be charged to the tenant.

Do tenants have legal options to recover security deposits? While Karnataka does not have a dedicated law capping security deposits or clearly defining what can be deducted, lawyers note that tenants are not without protection. If the tenant has served notice, paid all outstanding dues, and returned the home in an acceptable condition, withholding the deposit can be legally contested.

Advocate Priyanka Kwatra said many disputes arise because renters sign agreements without scrutinising key clauses. “Most tenants don’t negotiate the terms; they just agree to whatever the landlord writes,” she said. “Large deposits are common here, but the real issue comes at the time of vacating, when some landlords refuse to return the money. I see this regularly in my practice.”

Legal experts say tenants have legal remedies when a landlord withholds the security deposit without justification. However, many hesitate because the process can seem intimidating.

According to Bengaluru-based advocate Vittal BR, the first and strongest safeguard is a registered rental agreement supported by proof of rent payments. “If the tenant has a proper agreement and can show that the home was handed back in reasonable condition, they can file a civil recovery suit,” he explained. Such cases allow tenants to seek an injunction preventing the landlord from renting the property to anyone else until the deposit is returned.

He said that tenants may also approach the local police. If the landlord refuses repayment despite fulfilling the agreed-upon conditions, a complaint can be filed under the provisions for cheating or criminal breach of trust. “We have handled cases where we accompanied tenants to the police station and submitted a written notice that the property was being locked until the dues were settled,” Vittal said.

However, he cautioned that informal agreements or cash-based transactions without a rental receipt make recovery harder. “Documentation is the deciding factor. The more formal the paper trail, the easier it is to assert your rights,” he said.