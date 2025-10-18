Bengaluru real estate market feels overheated as prices soar, buyers weigh renting vs owning

Once seen as a city of opportunity for tech professionals, Bengaluru’s housing market is showing signs of strain as property prices continue to climb, leaving many prospective buyers questioning affordability. Even modest 2BHK apartments in areas like Whitefield, Sarjapur, and Yelahanka now cost ₹1 crore and above, excluding registration and interior costs. Rents have surged in parallel, reflecting post-pandemic inflation in the housing sector.

A Reddit user, who has lived in the city for six years, summed up the sentiment: “Prices seem insane everywhere. Rent has skyrocketed since COVID-19. I get that Bangalore is growing fast, but is this appreciation sustainable, or are we just riding a bubble?”

Tech boom fuels demand, but affordability lags Experts note that Bengaluru remains a prime destination for careers and investment, but high prices have made home ownership challenging. “For investment purposes, the market is tough now. But for opportunity, it’s still probably the best in the country,” one commenter noted, adding that other cities like Mysore may offer better entry points for property investment.

The city’s most expensive units, including 3BHKs priced around ₹3 crore, are increasingly accessible only to high earners or households with generational wealth. “Assuming a 20% down payment, a ₹3 crore flat comes with an EMI of about ₹2 lakh. Dual-income tech households earning 30L+ each can manage it, but beyond that, it gets tricky if prices rise further or job security falls,” a Redditor explained.

Another perspective highlights the cyclical nature of real estate: “Real estate isn’t about how many can afford it, it’s about how much people are willing to spend to own a space. If middle-class buyers can’t buy, they rent, which pushes demand and prices further,” one commenter wrote.



Renting vs owning: what’s smarter today With prices continuing to rise, some buyers are opting to rent instead. A Redditor renting in Bellandur shared, “I’m happy with no EMIs, flexibility to move, and investing elsewhere. A friend bought in Whitefield last year and regrets it, builder delays, traffic, and new projects nearby selling cheaper.”

Comparisons with other cities put Bengaluru’s prices in context. “I own a 2BHK in Navi Mumbai that crossed ₹1.6 crore. Compared to that, Bangalore is still cheaper and offers many job opportunities,” another user said, noting that inflation across real estate is a nationwide trend since 2020 due to factors like post-COVID quantitative easing.

Despite concerns over affordability and rising costs, many buyers continue to see Bengaluru as a long-term destination, with its tech-driven economy and improving infrastructure providing ongoing demand. Market watchers suggest that while rapid price jumps may slow or flatten, a sharp crash is unlikely, making renting a viable short-term strategy for many.