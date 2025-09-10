Buy vs rent: Go ahead if you can afford 60–65% of your dream home today, advises Harmohan Sahni, Raymond Realty MD

No matter your age, 30 or 60 years, buying a home is never an easy decision. Often, the ideal property feels out of reach. When planning to buy, affordability should be your guiding principle. Never overstretch, as life is unpredictable and having a financial buffer is crucial, advises Harmohan Sahni, MD and CEO of Raymond Realty. Raymond Realty MD and CEO, Harmohan Sahni, said that in the end, renting may look cheaper on paper, but owning a home will always make more sense in the heart. (Raymond Realty)

"If you can afford 60–65% of your dream home today, go ahead. It’s a natural hedge against future price rises, and over time, as you upgrade smartly (not too frequently), you will reach your desired lifestyle. In India, with long-term growth, property prices will keep pace with the economy. In the end, renting may look cheaper on paper, but owning a home will always make more sense in the heart. And sometimes, that’s the decision that matters most," Sahni said in a LinkedIn post.

He said that buying a home is never an easy decision. The home you want is usually out of reach, and the home you can afford does not feel like the right one. “At its core is the lifestyle decision. Affordability should always be the anchor. Never overstretch. Life is uncertain, and you may need some buffer for rainy days,” he said.

“That said, a home is more than a financial calculation. It gives security, stability, and fulfils a deep emotional need to belong," Sahni said.

Sahni said that he stumbled on a Reddit thread where a young couple in their early 30s was debating whether to buy a home in Hyderabad.

“Their dilemma struck me as very real… EMI commitments, job insecurities, the tug-of-war between heart and math. One comment broke it down beautifully, looking at both emotional and financial sides of the decision. It reminded me how universal this dilemma is, whether you are 30 or 60," Sahni said in the post.

Sahni cites Hyderabad couple’s dilemma: Emotional desire vs financial reality while buying a home, EMI concerns The Reddit post Sahni referred to involved a couple in their early 30s with a monthly income of ₹4 lakh. They are planning to start a family and are considering buying a home in Hyderabad.

The husband shared, “Currently, 2,000 sq ft flats in Hyderabad cost between ₹1.5 crore and ₹2 crore, and most are still under construction. Even at these prices, it’s hard for me to justify the purchase. We have decent savings to afford the down payment. What do we do now?"

He explained that their desire to buy is driven by emotional factors.

He noted that mathematically, renting makes more sense, but for how long? Their main concern is managing an EMI of ₹1.5–1.8 lakh and the long-term financial commitment, especially given uncertainties about job stability.