Aizawl, Mizoram police has seized heroin and methamphetamine tablets worth over ₹8 crore in three operations carried out in Champhai and Aizawl, an official statement said on Monday. Mizoram police seize drugs worth over ₹8 crore

Four people, including a Myanmar national, have been arrested during the operations, the statement said.

The largest seizure was made by Champhai Special Task Force when a truck travelling from Champhai towards Aizawl was intercepted on August 1, it said.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 9.79 kg of methamphetamine, packed in 10 bundles and valued at an estimated ₹7.83 crore, the police statement said.

The driver, identified as Vanlalruatsaka of Melbuk village in Champhai district, was arrested.

Champhai police registered a case under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway, it said.

Methamphetamine tablets, also called crazy drugs or party drugs, are banned in India.

Earlier in the same day, the Champhai STF intercepted a maxicab at the Khankawn check gate and recovered 118 gram of heroin worth ₹23.6 lakh from the possession of Vanlalmuana , a resident of Shanmyo village in Myanmar's Tahan, it said.

The accused was booked under the NDPS Act and section 21 of The Immigration and Foreigners Act.

In another operation, a team from the Special Narcotics Police Station in Aizawl seized 241.21 gram of heroin, packed in 20 soap cases, at Zemabawk in the northeastern outskirts of the state capital on August 1.

The drugs were allegedly being transported in a pickup truck by two suspected traffickers identified as Hussain Ahmed Laskar and Noor Ahmed Laskar , both from Cachar district in Assam.

They were arrested on the spot and booked under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Further investigation into the case is going on, the statement said.

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