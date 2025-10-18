Bengaluru’s rental squeeze: Where can you find apartment rentals under ₹20000 in the tech capital?

As rents surge across India’s tech capital, even a modest 1BHK near major employment hubs like HSR Layout, Koramangala, or Bellandur is becoming unaffordable for most newcomers. A Reddit post from a user moving to Bengaluru for work, seeking a 1BHK or PG near HSR Layout under ₹15,000, sparked a flood of responses reflecting the struggles of thousands in similar situations. What used to be a reasonable budget for a starter apartment barely covers rent for a small room today.

“I’m moving to Bengaluru soon for work, my office is in HSR Layout (18th Cross, Sector 4). I will be working full-time from the office, so I am trying to find a good place to stay nearby, ideally within a short commute,” the Redditor wrote.



Matchbox apartments, premium rents In prime localities such as Indiranagar and Defence Colony, 1BHK apartments measuring just 400–600 sq. ft. are now being listed for ₹45,000– ₹60,000 per month. Even in HSR Layout and Bellandur, tenants say they are forced to pay hefty rents for smaller, poorly maintained homes. “These are matchbox apartments with very high rents,” one Redditor lamented, adding that many lack basic amenities like parking or a reliable water supply.

Real estate experts confirm this trend. “Almost ten years ago, 1BHKs were uncommon and much larger—often 700–750 sq. ft.,” said Sunil Singh, director at Realty Corp. “Now, most new 1BHKs built purely for rentals are just 450–550 sq. ft., as small developers try to fit more units per plot.”



Where can you still find affordable options? Affordable rentals under ₹20,000 are now mostly found beyond the city’s core. Singh notes that areas like Kasturi Nagar, OMBR Layout, Marathahalli, and parts of Whitefield still offer limited 1BHK options in the ₹20,000– ₹25,000 range, while smaller studios of 300–400 sq. ft. can rent for ₹15,000– ₹20,000 in certain neighbourhoods.

Kiran Kumar, vice president of Hanu Reddy Realty, said that renters with tighter budgets, those hoping to find 1BHK or 2BHK units under ₹20,000, will have to look beyond the city’s central and southern tech corridors. “It’s still possible to find affordable homes if you’re willing to move slightly outward,” he explained.

According to him, areas along the Outer Ring Road stretch toward Kengeri on the city’s western side still offer relatively lower rents. In North Bengaluru, localities such as Kempepura, near Hebbal, and the adjoining Jakkur belt offer 2BHK options in the ₹15,000– ₹20,000 range, depending on the size and amenities. Meanwhile, towards the east, Budigere Cross, situated near Whitefield, is emerging as another pocket of affordability.

“For those looking for 1BHK units, standalone apartments in these areas can still be found for ₹12,000– ₹15,000 a month,” Kumar said. However, he cautioned that these typically come with additional maintenance costs of around ₹3,000 per month and may not offer the same level of amenities or security as gated communities.

He said that while these neighbourhoods may not have the lifestyle infrastructure of HSR Layout or Indiranagar, they are gradually improving, with better road connectivity, schools, and retail options attracting a steady inflow of working professionals priced out of core IT zones.