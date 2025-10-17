Bengaluru’s ₹2.5-crore dilemma: Even techies feel priced out of the city’s housing market

A Reddit post from a homebuyer has once again reignited the conversation around Bengaluru’s soaring property prices, and the growing sentiment that even well-paid tech professionals can no longer afford homes in the city they helped build. The poster, who has been searching for a 3BHK with a ₹2.5 crore budget, said that most builders have dismissed him outright. “They lose interest when I mention my budget. It almost feels like an insult,” he wrote, adding that even homes outside the BBMP limits are priced beyond reach.

“For this price, you could get much better homes in the US, in better neighbourhoods. It feels like working hard as a techie isn’t paying off anymore,” the post continued, echoing a growing sense of disillusionment among urban professionals.

A market that’s left buyers behind One of the Redditors wrote, “Even for 20-year-old gated societies inside the city, they are quoting ₹2.2– ₹2.3 crore onwards. Only dual-income couples can think of buying, that too on the outskirts.” Another added that job insecurity in the IT sector makes the idea of large home loans even riskier: “Anything can happen in IT. I wonder how there are so many people who can easily afford it.”

Redditors note that the disparity between salaries and property prices has widened significantly post-pandemic. “Land, approvals, and input costs have shot up, but tech salaries haven’t kept pace,” one Redditor noted. “You can still find decent 3BHKs for around ₹2.5 crore in emerging corridors like Kanakapura Road, Hennur, or parts of Sarjapur, but you’ll have to compromise on location or brand.”



Negotiation, location, and the search for ‘real value’ Several experienced buyers chimed in with advice, arguing that many prospective homeowners simply don’t negotiate hard enough. “You’re probably asking the price and moving on. You have to play mind games,” one commenter said, adding that a friend had managed to bring down a ₹3.2 crore quote to ₹2.6 crore in Hyderabad. Another wrote bluntly, “You guys are absolutely poor when it comes to property search. Go beyond big builders and you’ll find value.”

One user claimed to have bought a 3BHK apartment near Dommasandra for ₹75 lakh in 2023 from a smaller developer, complete with amenities such as a gym and swimming pool. “It’s not a fancy apartment or a reputed builder, but good value for money,” he said. Others pointed to resale properties around ₹1.5 crore as practical alternatives.

Another popular suggestion was to ditch apartments altogether. “Get a 30x40 plot in JP Nagar 8th Phase and build a G+3 house. Rent out two floors and use that to pay your EMI,” one Redditor advised, estimating potential rental income of ₹30,000– ₹50,000 a month.

A system stacked against buyers Many commenters also blamed the city’s real estate ecosystem, from local politicians to builder lobbies, for fuelling the price spiral. “The locals already own homes and only profit from this. The politicians and builders are hand in hand, and there’s no one to stop them,” one person wrote. Another added, “They work on loot philosophy. If you don’t research or network locally, you’ll get overcharged. Go directly to landowners or smaller builders instead.”

While some users shared tips on scouting overlooked projects and negotiating smarter, others expressed resignation. “Unless an IT hub starts somewhere else or people stop buying, prices won’t fall,” one commenter concluded. “Either pay the price or keep renting, which, honestly, is smarter right now.”

In a city once known for its balance of opportunity and affordability, the idea that ₹2.5 crore isn’t enough for a decent 3BHK apartment speaks volumes about Bengaluru’s new housing reality, where aspiration, inflation, and inequality now coexist under the same roof.



Bengaluru property market sees record surge Property prices in Bengaluru are reaching unprecedented levels, making the city one of the most expensive real estate markets in India. Data from Knight Frank India shows that at the start of 2025, Bengaluru recorded the highest price growth among the top seven Indian cities, with average rates increasing 16% to ₹7,116 per square foot.

Kiran Kumar, vice president of Hanu Reddy Realty, highlighted the rapid appreciation in both residential plots and apartments. “In 2021, a plot in Jade Garden, a gated community in Devanahalli, was bought for around ₹2,000 per sq ft. Today, similar plots are being sold for ₹6,000– ₹7,000 per sq ft,” he said. Apartment prices have followed a similar trajectory. A 3BHK in Brigade Orchards, located in north Bengaluru, which was priced at ₹65 lakh a year ago, now commands roughly ₹80 lakh. On Old Madras Road, Aishwarya Excellency apartments have surged from ₹1.2 crore to about ₹2 crore in just 12 months.