Should a couple earning ₹3.8 lakh a month buy a ₹3 crore apartment? Netizens weigh in

Buying a home in India’s major cities is increasingly turning into a tug-of-war between aspiration and affordability. A recent Reddit post by a 30-year-old professional with a combined household income of ₹3.8 lakh per month, along with his spouse, has reignited the debate on whether it makes financial sense to purchase a ₹2.5 crore flat ( ₹3 crore, including interiors and registration) in today’s market. A Reddit post by a 30-year-old earning ₹3.8 lakh monthly with his spouse has reignited debate over whether buying a ₹3 crore home in Indian metros is financially wise. (Representational photo) (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The couple planned to make a down payment of ₹50–75 lakh and take a home loan for the remainder, possibly for an under-construction property expected to be delivered in 2029.

Responding to the post, one Redditor advised caution: “At your age, my best number would be ₹1.2 crore max. You need to work in reverse to see how much interest you’ll pay. It doesn’t make sense.” They broke down the math, for a ₹3 crore home with a ₹70 lakh down payment and a ₹2.4 crore loan at around 8.4% floating interest, the monthly EMI would be close to ₹2 lakh for a 30-year tenure. The numbers, they argued, show just how financially demanding such a purchase can be, even for well-earning dual-income households.



‘Go ahead only if you absolutely love it’ One Redditor, who had faced a similar situation, kept it simple: “If you really like the flat which meets all your requirements and if you can manage the down payment, then go ahead. But if there’s even a slight compromise on size, location or society, back out.”

For many, the emotional value of owning a home can outweigh pure financial calculations. As one commenter pointed out, “A home gives a sense of relief; math alone can’t be the deciding factor.”

Still, the user admitted backing out of their own purchase when they couldn’t find a perfect fit within budget, suggesting that clarity and conviction are key before committing to decades of EMIs.

The logic was clear that large loans come with hidden long-term costs. Another user warned, “You’ll be debt-ridden for 15 years. You can’t buy anything else, and you’ll end up paying double the loan amount. There’s no guarantee your flat will fetch that much later.”

Some even questioned the timing, arguing that “real estate prices are unrealistic” and it may be wiser to rent and retain flexibility, especially when jobs, relocations, and family planning remain fluid in one’s early 30s.



The numbers: Debt discipline or trap? One detailed analysis by a Redditor laid out the numbers for a ₹3 crore home, highlighting the financial strain such a purchase could bring. With a down payment of around ₹70 lakh and a loan of ₹2.4 crore at a floating interest rate of roughly 8.4%, the monthly EMI would come to nearly ₹2 lakh over a 30-year tenure, a figure that immediately underscores how demanding this commitment can be for most dual-income households, the Redditor pointed out.

That leaves just ₹1.8 lakh from the couple’s combined income for all other expenses. The commenter advised keeping a six-month emergency buffer and being prepared for layoffs or rate hikes.

In the “best case,” the couple’s income would rise while EMIs stayed constant, but the user still called it “bad math” to pay over ₹4 crore in interest across 30 years. The advice: aim to close the loan within 10 years or it risks becoming “bad debt.”

As an alternative, the Redditor suggested investing the ₹70 lakh in land within a gated society and taking a smaller ₹30 lakh loan instead, claiming that land often appreciates faster than apartments, sometimes even tripling in value over a decade.



Financial experts weigh in Financial planner Suresh Sadagopan explained that before deciding on a ₹3 crore home, couples need to look beyond just income and EMIs, and ask some deeper questions about their long-term lifestyle and stability.

“What are their commitments? Do they have children, or are they planning to? Do they really want to settle in this city, or could a future job change mean relocation?” Sadagopan said. “Buying a house is not just a financial decision, it’s a lifestyle choice that limits flexibility.”

He noted that if their monthly household expenses are around ₹1.5 lakh, they have about ₹2.3– ₹2.5 lakh left for savings, insurance, travel, and EMIs. However, once the buyers factor in life and health insurance premiums, leisure spending, and emergency funds, the room for loan repayment tightens.

“If they take a ₹1.5 crore loan, they should ideally have another ₹1.5 crore parked elsewhere,” he said, stressing the need for balance between assets and liabilities. “With a ₹3 crore property, banks would expect at least ₹60 lakh as down payment, leaving ₹2.4 crore as loan, which means an EMI of about ₹2 lakh a month, or roughly half their combined income.”

Sadagopan cautioned that such a commitment can become risky if one partner decides to pause their career for childcare or other reasons. “Once EMIs start, options narrow down. You must be prepared to sustain that repayment for years, even if one income stops temporarily,” he said. He advised that affordability isn’t just about what the bank will lend, it’s about whether the couple can maintain their financial goals and lifestyle while carrying that debt.