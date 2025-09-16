How much salary and budget are required to buy a ₹2 crore property in Bengaluru’s real estate market?

With flat prices in Bengaluru now routinely touching ₹1.5–2 crore, many homebuyers are asking: how much income does it really take to afford one? A Reddit post questioning the feasibility of buying such homes has sparked a lively debate, with users sharing their EMIs, income levels, and financial strategies, offering a glimpse into both the risks and realities of India’s soaring urban housing market. Bengaluru real estate market: Netizens argue that a home purchase in the tech city is not just about high paychecks, but a combination of dual incomes, family support, careful EMI planning, market timing, and risk appetite. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

While some wondered what kind of salaries could support a ₹2 crore purchase, others argued it’s less about sky-high paychecks and more about a mix of dual incomes, family support, careful EMI planning, market timing, and risk appetite.

As one Redditor cautioned, “Don’t fall for marketing hype. The peace of mind that comes from buying within your means is worth more than owning an overpriced flat.”

One of the Redditors shared that they had bought a 3BHK in Dommasandra for ₹78 lakh two years ago and questioned how families today are buying homes for ₹1.5–2 crore. With a family income of ₹4 lakh per month, he admitted they couldn’t imagine spending that much, noting, “Most of the people I see are buying at ₹2 crore. What kind of salaries do they have?”

Another buyer admitted they earn ₹3 lakh a month but still struggle with the EMI burden of a ₹90 lakh home bought in 2023. “I dread the 20 years of EMIs,” he wrote. Others argued that it comes down to mindset: either pay rent for decades or take the plunge into homeownership.

EMIs, risks, and fear of a job loss Many Redditors stressed that a ₹2 crore home often means long-term EMIs, but there are ways to ease the pressure. One user suggested exploring overdraft home loans to park surplus funds and cut interest outgo, while another said, “The goal isn’t to finish the loan quickly, but to save enough to repay when you want. Meanwhile, you get tax benefits.”

Still, fears remain. Several buyers pointed out that job security in the private sector is shaky. “Even if you’re the best at your job, one bad deal abroad can sink your role,” wrote one of the Redditors, urging people not to overstretch.

Family savings, double incomes, and timing Many buyers highlighted that pooling family savings makes such purchases possible. One couple, both earning ₹15 lakh CTC annually, said they managed a ₹1.1 crore purchase with contributions from their own savings plus ₹20 lakh from parents.

Others narrated how timing worked in their favour. A Redditor who bought a ₹1.05 crore flat in 2018 explained how salary hikes, low COVID-era interest rates, and bonus payouts helped them close a ₹75 lakh loan in just seven years.

Another recurring theme was the role of double-income households. With both spouses working, families can stretch budgets more comfortably. One of the Redditors said, “With two salaries, women are now shaping not just design decisions but also the budgets, they’re leading financially and creatively.”

Rent versus buy: Purchasing property offers long-term security Some netizens argued that the drive to buy expensive homes is deeply cultural. One comment summed it up: “Buying things keeps you away from buying experiences. In India, a house or car is seen as meaningful, unlike luxury hotel stays or fine dining, which fade away.”

Several argued that buying a home, no matter the EMI burden, offers long-term security compared to renting indefinitely.

“If you’re planning to live for 20 years, a loan is non-negotiable,” one of the buyers wrote, pointing out that EMIs may be stressful, but at least build ownership. Others, however, felt that splurging on a ₹2 crore flat was more about lifestyle and social status than necessity. They noted that Indian families often prioritise tangible assets like homes or cars over “experiences” such as luxury travel or dining, seeing property as a more meaningful investment in the long run.

Redditors pointed out the reality in Bengaluru and other metros: buying a ₹2 crore home isn’t always about sky-high salaries. Instead, it’s a mix of dual incomes, family contributions, EMI management, timing, and sheer risk appetite. But as one of the Redditors warned, “Don’t fall for marketing hype. The peace of mind of owning within your means is worth more than a high-priced flat.”