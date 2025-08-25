Bengaluru homebuyers weigh under-construction vs ready-to-move property options as prices rise

Bengaluru’s housing market is witnessing sharp increase in property prices, particularly in emerging IT hubs like Varthur and Sarjapur in the southeastern part of the city, leaving many homebuyers divided over whether to invest in under-construction properties or stretch their budgets for ready-to-move-in homes. Bengaluru’s housing market is seeing sharp price hikes in IT hubs like Varthur and Sarjapur, leaving buyers split between under-construction and ready-to-move homes. (Representational Image)(Unsplash )

A discussion on Reddit highlighted the dilemma of a prospective buyer with savings of ₹40 lakh and a budget of ₹1.3 crore, who is scouting for a three-bedroom apartment in Varthur or Sarjapur. With prices up significantly over the last year, properties slated for delivery within a year are commanding steep premiums, raising concerns of overpaying.

“I have saved around ₹40 lakh currently in a fixed deposit to buy a home. I have seen a few properties with 1 1-year delivery. Prices have increased dramatically in the last year, and given that these are within one year ready to move, I end up paying much higher than what the property is worth,” the Redditor wrote.

“I am not sure if I should buy ready to move within one year or search for under-construction properties. The flat that I have shortlisted by Tier 2-3 builders is almost ₹1.3 cr for 3bhk,” he wrote.

Several users argued that under-construction homes, especially from reputed developers, offer flexibility, phased payment schedules, and the opportunity to select preferred units. They are typically priced lower than resale or near-completion units and often carry higher appreciation potential.

However, Redditors also warned of execution risks, delayed possession, and the possibility of quality compromises or mismatched expectations. One user suggested sticking strictly to Tier-1 developers if opting for under-construction properties: “Tier-1 builders may delay, but they won’t deny delivery. Anything else risks your capital.”

The appeal of ready-to-move homes

Others pushed strongly for ready-to-move or near-ready options, highlighting the certainty of possession, transparency of product, and avoidance of hidden surprises. “What you see is what you get,” noted one Redditor, adding that buyers can easily identify potential negatives like noise, light, or layout shortcomings before committing.

But ready-to-move properties come at a higher cost. They often require immediate lump-sum outflows or loan disbursement, with EMIs starting right away. They also offer limited appreciation potential compared to under-construction projects.

‘Keep a buffer of 6 to 12 months’

A homebuyer shared his experience of delayed handover despite planning for school admissions near the new home. “I had to rent again for a year because the promised handover didn’t happen. Always keep a buffer of six to twelve months if you choose under-construction,” they advised.

Others emphasised that with Tier-2 or Tier-3 developers, risks multiply, making ready-to-move homes a safer bet. “With your budget and a lower-grade builder, there’s a good chance of delayed possession and quality issues,” one comment read.

Real estate experts note that Bengaluru’s property prices, particularly in eastern and south-eastern corridors, have surged 15–30% in the last three years, driven by IT sector demand and infrastructure growth. “For homebuyers, the decision boils down to balancing affordability against certainty: under-construction homes promise better pricing and potential upside but carry risks, while ready-to-move homes assure security at a premium,” they said.

As one user summed it up: “This is a one-time investment. Don’t get misled, buy only what gives you peace of mind.”