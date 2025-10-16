M3M India to invest ₹2,100 crore in Jacob & Co-branded residences in Noida

Real estate developer M3M India has announced an investment of ₹2,100 crore to develop Jacob & Co. Residences, an ultra-luxury residential project by Jacob & Co, in Noida. The project is expected to generate a topline of about ₹3,500 crore, the company said in a statement.

Spread across six acres in Noida’s central business district, the development will offer 3BHK, 4BHK, and 5BHK luxury residences priced between ₹14 crore and ₹25 crore. The project will be completed in two phases. Phase I will include 150 branded residences, while Phase II will add about 100 ultra-luxury serviced residences. It is targeted for completion within three years, the company said.

“A buyer picked three apartments here in Noida. This has set a new price of luxury living in Noida at ₹35,000 per sq ft,” the company statement said.

Speaking at the launch, M3M India promoter Pankaj Bansal said the partnership reflects the company’s focus on creating premium developments in India. “This collaboration with Jacob & Co. reflects our strategic focus on elevating the standard of luxury living in India,” he said.



Also Read: M3M India acquires 24,000 sq m plot in Noida for ₹400 crore

Jacob Arabo, founder and chairman of Jacob & Co, said the brand sees strong growth potential in India’s luxury housing market. “India represents an exciting frontier for luxury, and we see tremendous potential in this collaboration,” he said.

Each residence will include a limited-edition Jacob & Co timepiece created specially for the project. The interiors will carry Jacob & Co’s design elements, including bespoke lighting and finishes.

Also Read: M3M India poised to close ₹1300 crore Indiabulls loan for Panipat township project

With proximity to Delhi, Noida’s business district, and the upcoming Jewar Airport, M3M said the project targets buyers looking for a global-standard lifestyle.

M3M India, founded in 2010, has completed 40 projects covering 20 million sq ft and has another 17 projects under construction. Jacob & Co, based in New York, is known globally for its high-end watches and jewellery, with clients including celebrities and public figures.