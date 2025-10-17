Buy if you need a home, stop waiting for a crash: Redditors debate India’s soaring property prices

India’s housing market has once again become the centre of a discussion, with Reddit users weighing in on whether property prices are truly in bubble territory or simply reflecting long-term growth. From rising affordability concerns to arguments over cyclical downturns, the discussion captured a growing divide between those who see real estate as a resilient, long-term asset and those who feel completely priced out of the market.

“Everyone’s frustrated because everything feels expensive,” one of the Redditors wrote, noting that since COVID-19, “prices have skyrocketed across the board, real estate, gold, stock market, crypto.”

He said that much of the online discourse around housing has turned into “venting about affordability rather than discussing market trends or investment strategy. If you’re in the market to buy a home, buy a home. Do your due diligence, assess your options, and move forward.”



‘Real estate doesn’t crash, it stabilises’ One of the Redditors agreed, saying most end-users don’t buy homes as short-term investments anyway.

“If you need to buy a home, just buy a home,” they said. “Most end users don’t look at homes from the point of view of appreciation; they need a good place to live. And if they sell, it’s usually over 10 years later when the market changes anyway.”

The Redditor argued that real estate prices rarely “crash” in India. Instead, they “just stay stable for 6–7 years, making them more affordable and correcting the market.”

Another advised caution, suggesting buyers avoid under-construction projects until at least the superstructure stage is complete, citing the emotional and risky nature of buying early. “The problem is people always wait for a crash, in all asset classes,” they said. “No one knows what will happen. If you think it’s an asset or you need a place to stay, buy. Otherwise, there’s no point cribbing daily that prices are unaffordable.”

‘It’s not just housing, it’s inequality’ While some homebuyers argued timing and strategy, others shifted focus to affordability and inequality. One of the Redditors wrote, “No one is venting about home prices. I’m concerned about the financial health of people like me, from non-tech backgrounds, who have had stagnant salaries for over a decade. I’m out of the real estate market.”

He said that rising property prices have widened the gap between sectors: “Techies and finance professionals are always at an advantage. It’s not just housing, it’s inequality. I’m genuinely worried about job security as trimming has already started in my sector. Techies will never understand the struggles of others who also work 12-hour days but have seen little growth.”

“The existing monetary system is starting to crumble,” another Redditor wrote. “Governments are piling on debt, currencies are being devalued, and demographics are collapsing faster than anyone expected. Gold being up 50% in a year is not normal, it’s a symptom.”



‘Cycles are real, but patience is rare’ Not everyone agreed that now is a good time to make a purchase. Another Redditor countered that real estate works in cycles, pointing to downturns in 2008, 2014, and 2020, and predicting another one around 2026.

“There is nothing called an affordable home,” he wrote. “During a recession, the same flat you’re eyeing can drop 30–40% in price, but only if you’re ready to wait multiple years and put in effort. You can’t expect to walk into a sales office and get a 3BHK under ₹1 crore. That’s foolishness. Why would they?”

They also warned about liquidity risk: “I know many in Bengaluru who are stuck with inventory; nobody is buying their flats even at cost price. Once you add loan interest and registration charges, that’s a loss of around 50–60 lakh. So choose wisely.”