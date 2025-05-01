Bengaluru real estate prices unlikely to drop; Homebuyers look to outskirts for affordable options

Amid Bengaluru’s rising housing costs and a widening affordability gap, many homebuyers are coming to terms with the reality that real estate prices are unlikely to fall anytime soon—unlike the stock market, they may at best remain stagnant over the next few years. With properties in the city centre and prime areas increasingly unaffordable, most new residential developments are now emerging on the city’s outskirts. For many homebuyers, this means choosing affordability at the expense of accessibility Amid Bengaluru’s rising housing costs and a widening affordability gap, many homebuyers are coming to terms with the reality that real estate prices are unlikely to fall anytime soon—unlike the stock market, they may at best remain stagnant over the next few years. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)

“Real estate prices won’t fall like the stock market. At best, prices may remain stagnant for a few years—but even that we’re not sure about,” one buyer commented on Reddit, reflecting the growing uncertainty in the market.

As prices in the city centre and established areas remain out of reach, most new residential launches are shifting to Bengaluru’s outskirts. This trend is stretching the city’s boundaries and forcing buyers to consider the trade-offs between affordability and convenience.

"The new projects keep on horizontally stretching the landscape, and honestly, I don’t want to travel farther and farther (possession is 27 months), taking a gamble on the area to develop," another Reddit user wrote.

Affordability comes at the cost of accessibility

With limited options in well-connected neighbourhoods and no immediate relief on pricing, buyers are left navigating a market where affordability often comes at the cost of accessibility.

The decision, say Reddittors, is driven by the need for a home for self-use rather than investment. “I found a place with decent amenities, a good floor plan, and a reasonably reputable builder. I know I may have overpaid, but the prices won’t come down, and listings close to the city are disappearing fast.”

"That said, you can look for properties on the outskirts of town, now that the metro has been sanctioned in all corners, connectivity will not be a problem, and I’m sure development will also be fast-paced. That’s the best option in my opinion for a decent house on a budget and also comparatively in the right valuation range," another homebuyer added.

‘Real estate prices will not go down like the share market’

"Everyone knows Bengaluru real estate is pretty bad now. Many people are in the same boat as I, who cannot purchase a decent flat due to this real estate bubble. Real estate prices will not go down like the share market, maybe prices will be stagnant for some years, but that too we are not sure," one of the Redditors wrote.

According to data from NoBroker, in the first half of 2024, there was a decline of 8.5% in demand to buy property in the ₹80 lakh to ₹1 crore segment. For homes in the ₹60-80 lakh bracket, demand dropped 12%. As per data shared by Knight Frank India, Bengaluru recorded the highest price growth across the top seven cities between January and March 2025, with rates surging 16% to ₹7,116 per sq ft.

'Dropped my plans of upgrading a house'

Amid a major price surge, prospective buyers said they have already dropped their plans to buy a house until the prices stabilise.

"I dropped my plans of upgrading to 3bhk. Currently, the kid is small and 2BHK is sufficient even with parents staying with us 8-9 months a year," one of the Redditors wrote. When the need for an extra room arises, I will likely opt for renting, while this 2BHK will remain my only real estate investment, he said.

AI’s impact on the job market, fear of global conflicts impacting decision-making

"There are too many things looming over our heads to make a confident decision right now," said one of the Redditors. Among the major concerns is the growing possibility of global conflicts, a weakening job market, with fewer openings and growing competition across industries.

Another critical concern is the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence across sectors, which is leading to job uncertainty and changing the employment landscape. These combined factors are making it increasingly difficult for many to commit to long-term financial decisions like purchasing property, a Redditor wrote.