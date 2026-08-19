Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Snickers is a 2.5-month-old female Indie puppy located near Greater Noida. Even with a fractured hip, she remains incredibly friendly and full of energy. She has been dewormed, and her vaccination and leash training are currently in progress. Snickers is looking for a forever family, which can give her the care, patience and affection she needs as she grows stronger. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91-9487291182

An year-old male Indie mixed-breed dog was rescued from Sidhartha Extension. Extremely docile, affectionate and friendly with humans, animals and babies, he is healthy and responds immediately to both English and Hindi. This wholesome and easy going companion is looking for a loving home, where he can feel safe and settled. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91-9717117697.

Cookie is a 1.5-month-old female Indie puppy who has been relocated to Dwarka, after getting separated from her mother. This loving and absolutely adorable buddy is dewormed but is still too young to be vaccinated. Currently in foster care, her stay ends in just a week. She urgently needs a permanent and loving home and time is of essence. To adopt: +91-9911088320

Keenu, a 3-month-old female kitten, was rescued along with her mother, near Rani Bagh in Pitampura, after surviving a car crash that claimed the lives of her siblings. She has been dewormed, but is yet to be vaccinated. Keenu is friendly, playful, and wonderfully clingy. She loves creamy treats and cat food in gravy and would make a lovely addition to your family. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91 8826779850

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write in to htcity.pets@gmail.com.

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