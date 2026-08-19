Book review | Anecdotes that unravel in wandering thoughts

Remember reading the popular series, Chicken Soup for the Soul? But author Anubha Agarwal’s latest book, Brewed for the soul — For we are made of tiny stories, should not be mistaken as a similar attempt to replicate the classic hit formula of that popular self-help work. Cover of the book, Anubha Agarwal’s recent book, Brewed for the Soul — For we are made of tiny stories.

Agarwal picks up, what looks like, stream of consciousness as her process to express her thoughts using part verse and part prose as her medium. From Brewing to the Heartwarming Sips, there are in total 10 segments. Each begins with a description of the time and setting where Agarwal positions herself before allowing her thoughts to flow freely as she gets onto narrate anecdotes and endeavours to weave these in poetic meter. It’s here that almost everything under the sun finds space in 123 pages. And, it mostly encompasses the writer’s innermost existential questions as well as her take on the clichéd subjects such as ‘Love is friendship and friendship is love’.

It’s plausible for one to wonder what compelled the writer to compile her thoughts. It’s here that Agarwal’s creative persona and her interests in painting and theatre come into contrast with her profession of corporate law. What wins the argument for this multifaceted personality is ultimately her words that aim to role play as poetry.

Title: Brewed for the Soul — For We Are Made of Tiny Stories

Author: Anubha Agarwal

Publisher: Evincepub Publishing

Price: ₹300

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