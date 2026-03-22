Buying an apartment? Don’t ignore the fine print on parking charges
Open and stilt parking are common areas and cannot be sold separately, though their cost may be included in the flat price, say legal experts
A Bengaluru-based homebuyer looking to buy an apartment said he was asked to pay an additional ₹2–2.5 lakh for parking over and above the apartment’s base price of about ₹85 lakh. The charge was presented as mandatory despite already paying for common areas, raising concerns over transparency and possible overcharging.
Legal experts point out that developers cannot charge separately for stilt or open parking as independent saleable units, citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Nahalchand Laloochand Pvt Ltd vs Panchali Cooperative Housing Society Ltd case, which held that such parking spaces are part of common areas and cannot be sold separately, though their cost may be included in the overall flat price.
“This charge was presented as mandatory despite already paying for common areas, raising concerns about lack of clarity and possible overcharging in apartment transactions,” the buyer told Hindustan Times Real Estate.
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Across several housing projects, homebuyers say they are being asked to pay ₹5–10 lakh or more for parking spaces, even though several legal precedents hold that open and stilt parking form part of the common areas and cannot be sold separately.
Legal experts say this practice persists largely due to a lack of awareness and the way agreements are structured.
What the law says on parking sales
Legal experts say that developers cannot charge separately for stilt or open parking as independent saleable units, citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Nahalchand Laloochand Pvt Ltd vs Panchali Cooperative Housing Society Ltd case.
Simranjeet Singh, partner at Athena Legal, explained that such parking spaces are classified as part of common areas and facilities, and are neither flats nor garages that can be sold independently.
“While the cost of parking may be included in the flat's composite price, any separate charge or sale of parking is legally impermissible. The apex court in Nahalchand held that such parking forms part of common areas and facilities and is not a ‘flat or garage’ capable of independent sale,” he said.
Singh said that the implications are significant for past transactions as well. “Any prior sale of such parking by developers is legally unenforceable in terms of ownership rights. These areas must eventually vest with the housing society,” he said, noting that buyers may still seek equitable relief such as refunds or preferential usage.
He pointed out that RERA defines ‘common areas’ to include open parking areas, thereby making it clear across India that open parking cannot be sold separately.
“Section 3 (f) (3) of the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972, also defines ‘common areas and facilities’ to include parking space,” advocate Chandrachur Bhattacharyya said.
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What can homebuyers do?
Legal experts say that despite clear legal backing, buyers often feel compelled to pay these charges. “If the builder is already charging for common areas, then parking, being part of those common areas, is effectively included in that cost. However, many homebuyers are unaware of their rights,” Bhattacharyya said.
He noted that in many cases, parking charges are embedded in agreements, leaving buyers with little immediate choice. “If the charge is part of the agreement, buyers are often forced to pay, as developers may otherwise delay or deny possession,” he said.
According to Singh, homebuyers can approach consumer commissions or RERA authorities to seek refunds, interest and compensation. Once a housing society is formed, it also gains control over common areas, including parking. It can regulate, or even cancel, prior developer allotments that are inconsistent with the law.
Can the housing society cancel existing parking allotments made by the builder?
Legal experts said that once the society is formed and conveyance is completed, it gains full control over common areas, including parking. “It can review, regulate and even cancel prior allotments made by the builder if they are inconsistent with the law,” Singh said, pointing out that such decisions must be fair and in line with established norms.
He explained that housing societies have the authority to reassess parking allocations made earlier by developers. Still, any action must be non-arbitrary, follow by-laws, and be guided by principles of equity and fairness.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSouptik Datta
Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More