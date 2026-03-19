Bengaluru has over ₹530 crore in property tax dues pending from over 1000 defaulters

Bengaluru has over ₹530 crore in property tax dues pending across the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) from 1,012 defaulters, prompting authorities to step up recovery efforts and tighten monitoring of major defaulters, data shared by GBA showed. Bengaluru has over ₹530 crore in property tax dues from 1,012 defaulters across five GBA city corporations, prompting stricter recovery efforts. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

The total outstanding amount stands at ₹530.14 crore, comprising ₹135.6 crore from 503 top defaulters and ₹394.44 crore linked to 509 top property tax revision cases, the data showed.

Top revision defaulter refers to property owners who owe the highest amounts of property tax following a reassessment (revision) of their property's built-up area or usage.



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The civic bodies are actively tracking both large defaulters and pending revision cases to ensure timely collection. Dues span across all five corporations within the GBA jurisdiction, and authorities have been directed to intensify enforcement measures, Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner in the revenue department, said in a statement.

To accelerate recovery, joint commissioners of respective zones have been instructed to prioritise collections from the top 50 defaulters and the top 50 revision cases in each corporation. These lists have been made public on the GBA website, the statement said.

GBA officials said the move aims to improve revenue mobilisation for urban infrastructure and civic services, which rely heavily on property tax collections. However, delays in payments and prolonged revision disputes have slowed revenue inflows, they said.

The authority has urged property owners with pending dues to clear their liabilities at the earliest to avoid legal action, including potential attachment or auction of properties.



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Breakdown of defaulters and pending dues According to data shared by GBA, in Bengaluru East City Corporation, two zones account for the top 100 defaulters, with pending dues of ₹47 lakh and ₹1.2 crore, respectively. The corporation also has 100 revision defaulters, with dues of ₹29 lakh and ₹225 crore.

The Bengaluru West City Corporation similarly has 110 top defaulters across two zones, with arrears of ₹1.3 crore and ₹4.3 lakh. Revision cases in the corporation total 100, with dues amounting to ₹4.1 crore and ₹26 crore.

In the Bengaluru North City Corporation, a total of 100 top defaulters have pending dues of ₹1.1 crore and ₹29 crore across its two zones. The corporation accounts for 100 revision defaulters, with pending amounts of ₹1.7 crore and ₹87 lakh.

The Bengaluru South City Corporation accounts for 93 top defaulters, with dues of ₹73 crore and ₹20 crore across its two zones. It has 100 revision defaulters, with pending amounts of ₹70 lakh and ₹1.9 crore, according to the date shown.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Central Zone records 100 top defaulters with dues of ₹45 lakh and ₹3.5 crore. It also has 100 revision defaulters, with pending dues of ₹73 crore and ₹29 crore, it showed.