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    Bengaluru has over ₹530 crore in property tax dues pending from over 1000 defaulters

    Bengaluru has over 530 crore in property tax dues pending across the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) from 1012 defaulters

    Published on: Mar 19, 2026 10:19 AM IST
    By Souptik Datta
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    Bengaluru has over 530 crore in property tax dues pending across the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) from 1,012 defaulters, prompting authorities to step up recovery efforts and tighten monitoring of major defaulters, data shared by GBA showed.

    Bengaluru has over ₹530 crore in property tax dues from 1,012 defaulters across five GBA city corporations, prompting stricter recovery efforts. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels )
    Bengaluru has over ₹530 crore in property tax dues from 1,012 defaulters across five GBA city corporations, prompting stricter recovery efforts. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

    The total outstanding amount stands at 530.14 crore, comprising 135.6 crore from 503 top defaulters and 394.44 crore linked to 509 top property tax revision cases, the data showed.

    Top revision defaulter refers to property owners who owe the highest amounts of property tax following a reassessment (revision) of their property's built-up area or usage.

    Also Read: Bengaluru municipal body collects 30 lakh in property tax dues ahead of property auction

    The civic bodies are actively tracking both large defaulters and pending revision cases to ensure timely collection. Dues span across all five corporations within the GBA jurisdiction, and authorities have been directed to intensify enforcement measures, Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner in the revenue department, said in a statement.

    To accelerate recovery, joint commissioners of respective zones have been instructed to prioritise collections from the top 50 defaulters and the top 50 revision cases in each corporation. These lists have been made public on the GBA website, the statement said.

    GBA officials said the move aims to improve revenue mobilisation for urban infrastructure and civic services, which rely heavily on property tax collections. However, delays in payments and prolonged revision disputes have slowed revenue inflows, they said.

    The authority has urged property owners with pending dues to clear their liabilities at the earliest to avoid legal action, including potential attachment or auction of properties.

    Also Read: Bengaluru civic body to auction 81 properties over pending property tax of 1.94 crore

    Breakdown of defaulters and pending dues

    According to data shared by GBA, in Bengaluru East City Corporation, two zones account for the top 100 defaulters, with pending dues of 47 lakh and 1.2 crore, respectively. The corporation also has 100 revision defaulters, with dues of 29 lakh and 225 crore.

    The Bengaluru West City Corporation similarly has 110 top defaulters across two zones, with arrears of 1.3 crore and 4.3 lakh. Revision cases in the corporation total 100, with dues amounting to 4.1 crore and 26 crore.

    In the Bengaluru North City Corporation, a total of 100 top defaulters have pending dues of 1.1 crore and 29 crore across its two zones. The corporation accounts for 100 revision defaulters, with pending amounts of 1.7 crore and 87 lakh.

    The Bengaluru South City Corporation accounts for 93 top defaulters, with dues of 73 crore and 20 crore across its two zones. It has 100 revision defaulters, with pending amounts of 70 lakh and 1.9 crore, according to the date shown.

    Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Central Zone records 100 top defaulters with dues of 45 lakh and 3.5 crore. It also has 100 revision defaulters, with pending dues of 73 crore and 29 crore, it showed.

    • Souptik Datta
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Souptik Datta

      Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More

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