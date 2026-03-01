Bengaluru’s municipal body recovers ₹27.6 lakh in dues from 14 defaulters, re-auction likely for remaining properties

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has recovered ₹27 lakh in pending property taxes from 14 defaulters in the Bommanahalli Zone ahead of a scheduled public auction, even as officials said the bidding process for the remaining properties failed to draw any participants. Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has recovered ₹27 lakh in pending property taxes from 14 defaulters in the Bommanahalli Zone ahead of a scheduled public auction, even as officials said the bidding process for the remaining properties failed to draw any participants. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

According to government officials, the auction was announced for February 27, 2026, targeting 50 residential and non-residential properties with the highest tax arrears under the Bengaluru South City Corporation (Zone-2, Bommanahalli). The cumulative outstanding dues across these properties stood at ₹1.08 crore, and proclamation orders had been served to all owners, GBA said in a statement.

In the hours leading up to the auction, 14 property owners cleared their dues through challan or online payments. Civic authorities confirmed that the recovered amount totalled ₹27.62 lakh. Following the payments, Commissioner K.N. Ramesh directed assistant revenue officers to issue formal endorsements removing these properties from the auction list in accordance with prescribed procedures, the statement said.



“Although the auction was called, members of the public present at the site did not come forward to pay the deposit or place bids. Since no bidders participated in the process today, the auction remained inconclusive for the remaining properties,” GBA said.

The civic body said it will initiate steps to conduct a re-auction for the 36 defaulting properties in the coming days, as part of its ongoing enforcement drive to recover pending property tax dues.



GBA auctions seven properties Earlier, GBA auctioned seven properties across the East and North zones, attracting bids worth over ₹7 crore, as part of efforts to recover long-pending dues running into hundreds of crores, according to details shared by the civic authority.

The municipal body said nearly 7,000 properties across the city have accumulated property tax arrears totalling ₹437 crore.

Of the seven properties auctioned, two were within the North City Corporation limits, and five were within the East City Corporation.

On the auction of properties for non-payment of property tax, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar earlier had said most defaulters are commercial property owners who have failed to pay taxes for the past seven to eight years. He made the remarks during a press conference at the GBA office on February 21.

“One Time Settlement was introduced as a humanitarian measure, and 2.65 lakh people benefited, generating ₹1,200 crore in revenue. If property owners fail to utilise OTS, the municipal body must proceed as per law,” he had said.