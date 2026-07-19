Panchkula: 32-year-old man killed as car rams into bike in Pinjore

A man from Jatta Majri village of Pinjore was killed after an unidentified speeding car hit his motorcycle near Gill Dhaba on Kiratpur road on Thursday night. The victim was identified as Naresh Kumar, 32, an auto driver. He is survived by his wife and three children. (HT File)

The victim was identified as Naresh Kumar, 32, an auto driver. He is survived by his wife and three children.

His cousin, Kulbir Singh, a private employee working in the horticulture department and deployed at the Haryana chief minister’s residence, said both of them had left home on separate motorcycles in the evening.

Around 9.15 pm, when Kumar was approaching Gill dhaba, a white car allegedly rammed his motorcycle. The impact flung him in the air before he fell on the ground.

Singh said the car driver stopped briefly and inspected the scene before fleeing. He noted the car’s registration number as CH01CU9292.

Kumar was taken to the civil hospital in Pinjore before being referred to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, and subsequently to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, due to the severity of his injuries. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Friday morning.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police investigation is underway to trace the driver.