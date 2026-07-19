Ludhiana: Potholed roads, piles of garbage make daily commute a nightmare

Ludhiana Piles of garbage dot the area; and a road riddled with potholes gets waterlogged after every spell of rain in Haibowal, Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Residents of Haibowal on Jassian Road have urged the municipal corporation (MC) to take immediate and long-term measures to address the deteriorating condition of roads and persistent garbage dumping in the locality.

They alleged that the civic issues have remained unresolved for years, making daily commuting difficult and creating unhygienic conditions, particularly during the monsoon season.

According to residents, the road is riddled with potholes that become waterlogged after every spell of rain, posing a serious risk to pedestrians, schoolchildren, elderly residents and two-wheeler riders. At the same time, garbage dumped along the roadside continues to accumulate, leading to foul odour and raising concerns over public health and sanitation.

Asha Devi, a resident of the area, said the road had been relaid only about a year ago, but had already fallen into disrepair.

“The road was repaired only last year, but it is once again full of potholes. We don’t know what kind of work the authorities carried out. If a newly constructed road cannot even last a year, then there is clearly something wrong with the quality of work. During the rainy season, the road gets flooded, making it extremely difficult for children, senior citizens and two-wheeler riders to travel safely,” she said.

Another resident, Raghav, said the poor condition of the road and the unchecked garbage dumping had made life increasingly difficult for local residents.

“The broken road and heaps of garbage have made life miserable. The authorities carry out repair work from time to time, but the roads do not last. We need durable construction instead of temporary fixes. The garbage should also be cleared regularly so that people can live in a clean and safe environment,” he said.

Residents demanded that the civic authorities undertake comprehensive road repairs using quality construction material, remove roadside garbage dumping points and introduce permanent measures to prevent the recurring problems.

When contacted, Ludhiana municipal corporation sanitation officer Ashwani Sahota said: “We will inspect the area and take whatever action is necessary to address the issue.”

Area councillor Bhupinder Kaur did not immediately respond to calls for her comment.