Xbox is giving classic games a second life – and gamers will love what comes next
Microsoft is bringing original Xbox games to PC, pairing classic titles with modern features in a major step toward preserving gaming history.
As the gaming industry moves deeper into the digital era, the question of how to preserve gaming history has become harder to ignore. While some players worry about classic experiences being left behind, Microsoft is taking a different approach by bringing Xbox backward compatibility to PC.
The company is expanding its preservation efforts beyond consoles, allowing players to experience select original Xbox classics on Windows PCs and handheld devices for the first time.
To put it simply, Microsoft wants your gaming library and the memories attached to it to move with you, regardless of the device you use. But what does Xbox backward compatibility on PC bring to the table, and which classic games are available? We will cover all this in this article.
Xbox is giving its forgotten classics a second life
For the first time, select original Xbox classics are playable beyond the console ecosystem. The feature brings these games to Windows PCs and compatible handheld devices, including the ROG Xbox Ally.
The early release starts with four iconic titles from the original Xbox era:
- BLiNX: The Time Sweeper
- Conker: Live & Reloaded
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Fuzion Frenzy.
While the initial lineup is limited, it marks an important step toward making Xbox’s older library more accessible on modern hardware.
The classic games will be made more accessible than ever
This is only the beginning of Xbox’s broader preservation effort. Microsoft plans to bring more classic Xbox games to PC over time and to add new features to enhance the experience.
The four launch titles are available to purchase on PC and are included with all Xbox Game Pass plans. Players who already own a digital copy on Xbox consoles can also access the games on PC and supported handhelds without repurchasing.
With Xbox Play Anywhere and Xbox Cloud Gaming, these classics can be enjoyed across consoles, PCs, the cloud, and handheld devices.
Xbox is not just preserving classics; it is upgrading them
Microsoft is not just bringing classic Xbox games to PC; it is also upgrading the experience for modern hardware. Players can customise graphics settings with features such as up to 4x resolution upscaling, VSync support, fullscreen and windowed modes, enhanced anti-aliasing, and anisotropic filtering. The games also include adjustable language and audio settings.
Microsoft plans to add more improvements over time, including one of the most requested features from fans: Achievements. Select original Xbox games on PC and consoles are expected to receive Achievement support later this year. This very addition could bring back the competitive spirit that has long defined the Xbox experience, giving players another reason to revisit these classic titles.
The barrier to entry is lower than expected
Fortunately, players will not need to invest in expensive new hardware to access these classics. The system requirements remain fairly modest, lowering the barrier to entry for those looking to revisit these nostalgic experiences:
|Requirement
|Minimum
|Recommended
|GPU
|GTX 950 / RX 550 / Intel Arc A310
|GTX 1070 Ti / RX 6800S / Intel Arc A770
|CPU
|Intel Core i3-10300 / Ryzen 3 3100 / Ryzen Z2 A
|Intel Core i5-10400 / Ryzen 5 3600 / Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme
|RAM
|8 GB
|16 GB
|VRAM
|4 GB
|8 GB
|OS
|Windows 11
|Windows 11
|Drivers
|Latest (Jan. 2026)
|Latest (Jan. 2026)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubh Bhushan
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More