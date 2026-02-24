Bengaluru’s GBA auctions seven properties to recover tax arrears, attracts over ₹7 crore in bids

Stepping up its crackdown on property tax defaulters, Bengaluru’s civic body, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), has auctioned seven properties across the East and North zones, attracting bids worth over ₹7 crore, as part of efforts to recover long-pending dues running into hundreds of crores, according to details shared by the civic authority. Stepping up its crackdown on tax defaulters, Bengaluru’s Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has auctioned seven properties in the East and North zones, drawing over ₹7 crore in bids to recover long-pending dues running into hundreds of crores. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

The municipal body said nearly 7,000 properties across the city have accumulated property tax arrears totalling ₹437 crore.

Of the seven properties auctioned, two were within the North City Corporation limits, and five were within the East City Corporation.

“Demand notices were issued, followed by SMS alerts, IVRS calls and local-level follow-ups. After attachment orders were served and more than 60 days elapsed without payment, authorities initiated auction proceedings under the Greater Bengaluru Administration Act, 2024,” the officials said.

“The auction process will continue as per the rules. All defaulters who have received auction notices are requested to immediately clear their pending property tax dues,” Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner (Revenue), GBA, said in a statement.



25 properties listed in the East zone, five auctioned In the East zone, GBA listed 25 properties for auction. Among them, the civic body auctioned five properties totalling about ₹5.5 crore. Three properties were bid for ₹1.6 crore, ₹1.2 crore and ₹1.3 crore. The other two properties were bid for ₹93 lakh and ₹47 lakh, as per details shared by GBA.

The highest bid among them was for a residential property in Gurumurthy Reddy Layout, sold for ₹1.6 crore, it said.

107 properties listed in the North Zone, two auctioned The Bengaluru North city corporation conducted auctions of 107 properties in Zones 1 and 2 to recover ₹2.49 crore in unpaid taxes. The auction was held at the Yelahanka Mini Vidhana Soudha in the presence of senior revenue officials, the statement said.

More than 10 bidders participated in the process. Two properties in Zone 2 received bids. A 2,087 sq ft flat in the RMZ residential complex in Allalasandra was successfully auctioned for ₹84.6 lakh after the bidder submitted the required demand draft, according to details shared by GBA.

Another residential property in Yelahanka Old Town was bid at ₹60 lakh; “As no bidders came forward to purchase the remaining properties, they have been retained under the corporation’s control and will be re-auctioned at a later date,” the GBA officials said.



Most property tax defaulters are linked to commercial properties On the auction of properties for non-payment of property tax, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said most defaulters are commercial property owners who have failed to pay taxes for the past seven to eight years. He made the remarks during a press conference at the GBA office on February 21. “One Time Settlement was introduced as a humanitarian measure, and 2.65 lakh people benefited, generating ₹1,200 crore in revenue. If property owners fail to utilise OTS, the municipal body must proceed as per law,” he said.

Authorities said attachment orders were issued only after multiple reminders and enforcement steps failed to secure compliance. The civic body has urged all defaulters who have received auction notices to clear their pending dues immediately to avoid further coercive action.

The civic body has urged all defaulters who have received auction notices to clear their pending dues immediately to avoid further coercive action.

Property tax payments are mandatory for e-Khata However, under the revised framework, applicants who are yet to receive their e-Khata may need to ensure that their property tax payments and approval documents are fully in order, as urban local bodies have begun closer scrutiny of submissions, Hindustan Times Real Estate reported earlier. While the updated system widens eligibility for A-Khata classification, officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority said the e-Khata process now involves stricter compliance checks.

While the updated system widens eligibility for A-Khata classification, officials from Greater Bengaluru Authority had said the e-Khata process now involves stricter compliance checks. Applicants must submit the current year’s property tax receipt, valid identification proof, complete KYC details, a recent photograph of the property and the latest electricity bill.

“The deadline has been extended, and the new e-Khata will be processed within 45 working days. However, homeowners with pending property tax dues will not be issued an e-Khata,” GBA officials said. “To upgrade B-Khata to A-Khata, the homeowner must obtain approval from the municipal body and upload the required documents to the e-Aasthi portal,” they said.