Bengaluru property owners owe civic body BBMP 390 crore in unpaid taxes

Bengaluru's 3.49 lakh property owners, out of a total of 20.5 lakh, have not paid their property taxes to the municipal corporation Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and owe ₹ 390 crore to BBMP (Representational Image)(Pexel )

"Despite multiple notices, IVRS calls, and attachment notices, these chronic defaulters have consistently failed to pay their property taxes. Many have gone years without making any payments," said Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner (Revenue), BBMP, in a statement on March 23. The data includes residential properties, non-residential and mixed developments.

The data revealed that the highest number of defaulters are in Mahadevapura (81,481) in the east, followed by Bommanahalli (57,786) in the south and RR Nagar zones (47,873). Yelahanka in the north has 36,722 defaulters, and Bengaluru in the south has 32,186 property owners who have yet to pay the taxes.

BBMP to ensure strict collection of property taxes

BBMP said that the 100% penalty on property tax defaults is imposed only after two years of non-payment.

For instance, if the property tax for 2024-25 remains unpaid, the penalty will not apply on April 1, 2025. Instead, a simple interest of 15% will be charged throughout the 2025-26 period. The 100% penalty will only come into effect if the tax remains unpaid beyond April 1, 2026.

BBMP data also showed that around 2.5 lakh property owners have historically never paid their taxes, even after several years of default.

BBMP achieves 88% of its property tax collection target for 2025

So far, BBMP has collected ₹4,604 crore in property tax for the 2024-25 fiscal year, achieving approximately 88.36% of its target of ₹5,210 crore.

According to BBMP data, Yelahanka in North Bengaluru has nearly met its goal, reaching 99% of its ₹445 crore target. In the eastern part of the city, including the IT hub of Whitefield, 86% of the ₹770 crore target has been collected. Similarly, South Bengaluru, including Electronic City, recorded an 86% collection of ₹664 crore.

IT hub and home to high-end properties, Mahadevapura, located near the eastern region, reported the highest collection at ₹1,223 crore. The area also reported the highest default rate. Other areas that have surpassed 80% collection included Rajarajeshwari Nagar in the western suburbs, Bommanahalli in the south, and Dasarahalli in the northwest. Meanwhile, Bengaluru West achieved an impressive 93% collection, amounting to ₹770 crore.