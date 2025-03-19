Missed property tax payments in Bengaluru? Owners may face 100% penalty starting April 1

Starting April 1, property owners in Bengaluru who have not cleared their property tax dues will face steep penalties, as the municipal corporation Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reinstates stricter enforcement of tax arrears, a senior BBMP official told HT.com. Starting April 1, property owners in Bengaluru who have not cleared their property tax dues will face steep penalties, as the municipal corporation Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reinstates stricter enforcement of tax arrears (Representational Image)(Wiki Commons)

BBMP warned that property tax defaulters will now face a penalty equal to their outstanding tax amount, in addition to an annual interest of up to 15%. This move aims to ensure timely payments and discourage delays in tax settlements, the official said.

Last year, the Karnataka government amended the BBMP Act, lowering the penalty on arrears, however, the relaxation is set to expire on March 31, the official said.

Addressing a virtual meeting Munish Moudgil on March 15, Special Commissioner (Revenue), instructed the zonal officers to pay more attention to collecting property tax in BBMP.

He asked the zonal officers to take necessary action in collecting the outstanding property tax quickly as the 2024–25 financial year will conclude at the end of this month, BBMP said in a statement.

The institutions and commercial properties that have more outstanding property tax in their respective zones of the BBMP should be visited and the property tax should be collected. He instructed taking appropriate measures to collect the property tax to reach the target set by the BBMP, the statement said.

BBMP met 88.36% of the property tax target in FY25

BBMP has collected ₹4,604 crore in property tax so far, achieving 88.36% of its ₹5,210 crore target for the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to data from the municipal corporation.

Among different zones, Yelahanka in North Bengaluru led the way, meeting 99% of its ₹445 crore target. The eastern region, which includes the IT hub of Whitefield, recorded an 86% collection rate, amounting to ₹770 crore, the data showed.

Similarly, the southern parts of the city, including Electronic City, also saw an 86% collection, totalling ₹664 crore. Mahadevapura, located near East Bengaluru, reported the highest property tax collection at ₹1,223 crore, the data showed.

Currently, over 1.8 lakh properties within BBMP limits have pending tax dues, BBMP added.