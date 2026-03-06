Bengaluru civic body to auction 81 properties over pending property tax of ₹1.94 crore

As many as 81 properties in north Bengaluru whose owners failed to clear property tax dues will go up for auction on March 6, according to Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials. 81 properties in north Bengaluru will be auctioned on March 6 after owners failed to clear property tax dues, according to Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials. (Picture for representative purposes only) (Unsplash )

The civic body’s commissioner, Pommala Sunil Kumar, said in a statement that the auction will be held at 3 pm after repeated notices were issued to property owners who failed to clear their outstanding taxes.

According to the GBA, 47 properties in Zone-1 have pending dues amounting to ₹1.32 crore, while 34 properties in Zone-2 collectively owe about ₹62.18 lakh. In total, property tax arrears of around ₹1.94 crore are pending from these properties.

Officials said property tax collected within the corporation's limits is used to maintain civic infrastructure and provide public services. Under the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act 2025, property owners must pay property tax annually.



The civic body stated that show-cause and demand notices had already been issued to the defaulters under the Property Tax Assessment, Collection and Administration Rules 2024. Authorities also contacted owners through messages, personal visits and notices pasted at the properties.

The auction will be conducted at the Yelahanka Mini Vidhana Soudha in the presence of the joint commissioners of Zone-1 and Zone-2, the statement said.

Officials said that properties will be removed from the auction list if owners clear their pending dues before the auction. Property owners can also submit objections to the concerned joint commissioner’s office before the auction proceedings.



GBA auctions seven properties Earlier, GBA auctioned seven properties across the East and North zones, attracting bids worth over ₹7 crore, as part of efforts to recover long-pending dues running into hundreds of crores, according to details shared by the civic authority.

The municipal body said nearly 7,000 properties across the city have accumulated property tax arrears totalling ₹437 crore.

Of the seven properties auctioned, two were within the North City Corporation limits, and five were within the East City Corporation.

On the auction of properties for non-payment of property tax, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had said earlier that most defaulters are commercial property owners who have failed to pay taxes for the past seven to eight years. He made the remarks during a press conference at the GBA office on February 21.

“One Time Settlement was introduced as a humanitarian measure, and 2.65 lakh people benefited, generating ₹1,200 crore in revenue. If property owners fail to utilise OTS, the municipal body must proceed as per law,” he had said.