Looking for an apartment near work in Bengaluru? Brace for ‘matchbox homes’ and ‘soaring’ rents

In the heart of Bengaluru, the search for a home close to work is fast becoming an ordeal. Tenants navigating central neighbourhoods such as MG Road, Indiranagar and Domlur describe a market where expectations and reality rarely align: rents are steep, supply is thin, and quality is inconsistent. Listings are scarce, and those that surface often disappoint, featuring cramped layouts, ageing interiors, or both. In some of the city’s most sought-after pockets, 1BHK apartments are routinely likened to ‘matchboxes,’ with sizes shrinking to as little as 300–400 sq ft, even as monthly rents hover around ₹30,000 or more. In central Bengaluru areas like MG Road, Indiranagar, and Domlur, finding a home near work is increasingly difficult. High rents, limited supply, and poor-quality listings dominate the market, with many 1BHKs as small as 300–400 sq ft still commanding around ₹30,000 a month. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

A Reddit post detailing a tenant’s search for a 1BHK near office hubs highlighted the challenges of securing rental housing even with budgets stretching up to ₹25,000– ₹40,000 per month. The user, who recently shifted jobs near MG Road, said what began as a straightforward plan to relocate closer to work quickly spiralled into months of unsuccessful searches.

“I thought I would just roam around, see some to-let boards, check 10–15 properties and finalise one,” the user wrote. “But the reality? Hardly any listings, and whatever was available was either too small or in poor condition.”



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‘Matchbox homes’ and soaring rents Tenants say one of the biggest concerns is the shrinking size of rental units relative to asking rents. Several users described 1BHK units in prime areas as ‘matchbox-sized,’ often measuring as little as 300–400 sq ft, despite rents touching ₹30,000 or more.

“I have extended my budget till ₹40k and yet no luck,” one of the Redditors said, while another noted that listings demanding ₹30,000 often fail to justify even half that value. “Where are those ₹15k homes people talk about in Indiranagar?” the user asked.

Another tenant recounted being asked to vacate a rented home within 10 days despite prior assurances, triggering a frantic search involving multiple site visits in peak summer. “It was horrific… going street to street, calling landlords, paying brokerage, all while managing work and family commitments,” the user wrote.

House hunting in Bengaluru comes with trade-offs, tenants say With limited success in securing homes near workplaces, some tenants are opting to stay in peripheral areas and rely on public transport. Locations such as Mahalakshmi Layout and Vijayanagar are preferred for relatively better affordability and metro connectivity.

“My office was near Shivajinagar, but I stayed far away and used the metro. It was predictable and took about 30–40 minutes,” one user noted, pointing out that fixed travel times made daily commutes more manageable than uncertain road traffic.

Others, however, said long commutes, sometimes exceeding three hours daily, lead to burnout and even reconsideration of job choices or relocation plans. “After spending months searching, I’ve just given up,” the Reddit post said.



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Where will you find affordable 1 BHK options in Bengaluru? Sunil Singh, Director at Realty Corp, noted that the structure of Bengaluru’s rental market has changed significantly over the last decade, particularly in the one-bedroom segment. “Almost 10 years ago, 1BHKs were relatively uncommon in Bengaluru, and the few that existed were quite spacious. It wasn’t unusual to see sizes of 700 to 750 sq. ft. But in the last few years, particularly after the pandemic, there has been a surge in new 1BHK supply built purely for rental purposes, and these are much smaller,” he said.

While slightly more affordable options exist in neighbourhoods such as Kasturi Nagar, OMBR Layout, parts of Whitefield, and Marathahalli, where one-bedroom flats are available in the ₹20,000–25,000 range, supply is extremely limited. In North Bengaluru, too, especially near Hebbal and close to Manyata Tech Park, inventory is thin, real estate brokers say.

In North Bengaluru, renting a 1BHK in a gated community typically costs around ₹25,000 per month; prices vary depending on the amenities offered. The city also has a sizable market for smaller formats such as studio apartments and one-room kitchen units, many of which are located on terraces in central areas. These generally rent for ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per month, with most offered furnished, they said.

A standard studio apartment in Bengaluru measures between 300 and 400 sq. ft. Popular among young professionals, these are especially in demand in Koramangala, Indiranagar, and HSR Layout. Many of them are part of modern complexes that include amenities like swimming pools and gyms, making them attractive despite their compact size.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)