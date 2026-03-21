High rents, rain-triggered outages: Are power-backup gated communities the answer for Bengaluru tenants?
Bengaluru tenants say frequent rain-triggered power cuts persist despite high rents, pushing many to opt for gated communities with reliable backup power.
Tenants in Bengaluru say frequent power outages during rains continue to disrupt daily life, even in premium areas like HSR Layout and JP Nagar, raising concerns over infrastructure reliability. Despite paying high rents, residents report recurring electricity disruptions during adverse weather, prompting many to opt for pricier gated communities that offer power backup and more reliable services.
For many tenants, the issue is not just inconvenience but also added costs and uncertainty. Ananya Chowdhury, who lives in Kumaraswamy Layout and pays a rent of ₹25,000 for a 1 BHK, said power cuts are routine during rainfall. “Paying high rent close to prime areas is sometimes challenging. Buildings may have generators, but they are often not extended to tenants. When power goes out, devices like gaming consoles can get damaged, so we end up investing in inverters,” she said, pointing out that such issues are unexpected in a city like Bengaluru.
Another tenant in JP Nagar narrated similar concerns, noting that outages persist despite paying ₹21,500 in rent, excluding utilities. “Area-wise, there shouldn’t be so many power cuts,” she said.
Tenants say power backup has become a key deciding factor, particularly in premium segments where expectations for uninterrupted service are high. While standalone buildings often lack reliable backup power, gated communities with full backup power are gaining traction despite higher rents. Tenants say the additional cost is often justified by uninterrupted electricity, especially for those working from home or relying on electronic devices.
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Rain-triggered outages are common across Bengaluru
Social media posts suggest that these disruptions are widespread and often linked to rainfall. Several residents said outages occur immediately after rain begins, sometimes lasting for hours. In some areas, power gets restored within 1–2 hours, while in others, residents report repeated disruptions, especially in localities such as Electronic City.
“Yesterday evening, as soon as it started raining, my area had a power cut for nearly two hours. The same thing happened again this morning,” one user posted on Reddit dated March 19, while another noted that such outages are often linked to temporary repair work following transformer issues during rain.
"Happened in our locality too, but was restored in about 1.5 hours. It appeared to be a side effect of the patchwork restoration done last night after multiple transformer fuses blew following the rains. Happens often when it rains," one of the Redditors said.
Residents also pointed to infrastructure vulnerabilities, with falling tree branches and damaged lines frequently cited as triggers.
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Infrastructure gaps and ageing systems
Officials from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) said outages during rainfall occur when rainfall damages infrastructure. “When it rains, power is not disconnected from the station. It usually trips because trees fall on lines or electrical structures. We restore supply as soon as debris is cleared,” an official said.
They said that while high-tension (HT) lines are largely underground, low-tension (LT) lines remain overhead and are more prone to disruption during rain and wind. Efforts are underway to replace these with insulated, weather-resistant aerial bunched cables (ABC).
Aerial Bunched Cables are insulated overhead power lines designed for safer, more reliable distribution than bare conductors, commonly used in urban areas and narrow lanes. They are specifically designed to be weather-resistant, providing superior protection against rain, heavy storms, and moisture compared to traditional bare conductor overhead lines.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSouptik Datta
Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More