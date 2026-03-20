Enzyme Office Spaces leases 3.4 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru for ₹2.5 crore monthly rent

Enzyme Office Spaces, a managed workspace provider, has leased 3.4 lakh sq ft of flexible space in Bengaluru for a total of ₹2.5 crore in monthly rent for 10 years, Ashish Agarwal, founder and CEO, Enzyme Office Spaces, told Hindustan Times Real Estate. Enzyme Office Spaces has leased 3.4 lakh sq ft in Bengaluru at ₹2.5 crore monthly rent for 10 years, its CEO Ashish Agarwal said. (File Photo )

The company has taken around 1.8 lakh sq ft in Whitefield, 1.5 lakh sq ft in HSR Layout and 16,000 sq ft in Hebbal, with plans to sublease the spaces to GCCs and startups and target ₹50 crore in annual revenue by the next financial year, he said.

“The leases were executed between February 14 and March 5 and have a tenure of 10 years. We follow a core strategy of leasing properties, furnishing them, and offering them as managed office or enterprise solutions,” Agarwal said.

The Whitefield and HSR assets are standalone developments, while the Hebbal space is part of the larger commercial project Umiya Vellociti, and spans about 6 lakh sq ft.

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All three centres are being developed as managed office spaces and will comprise around 5,000 seats. With these additions, the company’s total seating capacity across India will increase to about 60,000 seats, he said.

Agarwal said that while the HSR Layout centre is expected to cater largely to startups, the Whitefield and Hebbal facilities are being positioned to attract global capability centres (GCCs), reflecting continued demand from multinational firms setting up back-end and innovation hubs in Bengaluru.

The HSR property is expected to be handed over within the next three months, while the Whitefield asset is currently undergoing building modifications. The Hebbal space is expected to be handed over by April, he said.

“Looking ahead, we plan to expand further and are targeting to sign 2–2.5 lakh sq ft of additional office space in the financial year beginning April 1, driven by growing demand for flexible and managed workspaces,” he said.

Enzyme Offices currently manages a strong portfolio of 2 million sq ft of premium workspace assets across key markets. Its key clients include Vyapaar, which occupies about 4,000 seats, and Paytm.



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Previous transactions In June last year, the company leased 90,000 sq ft of customised office space in Bengaluru. The facility comprises around 2,200 workstations, including meeting and collaboration areas, the company said in a statement.

Located on Sarjapura Road, the 1.2 lakh sq ft centre has a seating capacity of about 3,000. The transaction was facilitated by Pat Michaels, a Bengaluru-based commercial real estate brokerage firm specialising in office, retail, land, and consulting services.

In early 2025, SUGAR Cosmetics leased a 14,000 sq ft space comprising 300 seats at Enzyme’s Andheri East centre in Mumbai. The space was leased from House of Hiranandani and fully occupied by SUGAR as its corporate headquarters.