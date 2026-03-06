Charles Schwab’s India arm leases 3.45 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad for ₹3.73 crore monthly rent

Charles Schwab Services India Pvt Ltd has leased around 3.45 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad at a monthly rent of ₹3.73 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack. Charles Schwab Services India Pvt Ltd has leased about 3.45 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad for a GCC at a monthly rent of ₹3.73 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

In December, Charles Schwab announced the establishment of a new legal entity, Charles Schwab Services India Private Limited (Schwab India), which will launch with a capability centre in Hyderabad.1

The office space is located in Phoenix Equinox Tower 2 in the IT hub of Gachibowli. The documents showed the property is owned by Phoenix IT City Private Limited.

According to the document, the company is engaged in the business of establishing, operating and maintaining global capability centres in India to provide IT support services, business process outsourcing, knowledge process outsourcing, software development, financial management, AI-related services, among others.



Also Read: Here’s why Hyderabad is outpacing Bengaluru in attracting Global Capability Centres

As per the lease deed, the company has leased approximately 345,426 sq ft across floors 10-14 of the tower. The lease is for a five-year tenure, with rentals set at about ₹108 per sq ft per month, it said.

The agreement also includes a security deposit of around ₹25.28 crore. The document showed that the rent will increase by 5% every year. While the lease commencement date is listed as October 1, 2025, rent payments will begin in phases: April 2026 for Phase I and July 2026 for Phase II.

"Charles Schwab’s Hyderabad launch at Phoenix Equinox marks a strategic pivot for the U.S. brokerage giant, tapping into the city’s booming BFSI talent pool for high-value tech, analytics, and digital operations, projected to create 3,000 jobs over 24 months. Hyderabad is clearly leading the way in GCC expansions, surpassing Bengaluru in new captive centres," Raja Seetharaman, co-founder of Propstack, said.

Email queries have been sent to Charles Schwab and Phoenix Infocity Private Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received.



Also Read: McDonald's leases office space in Hyderabad for ₹1.4 crore monthly rent

Previous transactions in Hyderabad Earlier, Executive Centre India Limited had leased 2.03 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad’s Hitec City for a monthly rental of ₹2.24 crore for five years. The space, located in Avance Business Hub, was leased from the landlord, Phoenix Infocity Private Limited, under a new agreement commencing from February 1, 2026. The lease spans the third and fourth floors of the building and covers a chargeable area of 2,03,755 sq ft.

Last month, Apple India Private Limited leased 57,000 sq ft of office space at WaveRock IT Park in Hyderabad for five years at a monthly rent of ₹71.6 lakh, expanding its total footprint at the campus to approximately 6.34 lakh sq ft.

Apple India Private Limited has taken five floors in Tower 2.1 (Tower 1 of Phase II) at WaveRock, owned by TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Private Limited. The lease is a fresh transaction and commenced on December 1, 2025, the document showed.

As part of the agreement, Apple paid a security deposit of ₹4.30 crore. The lease also includes an annual escalation clause of 4.77% and a three-year lock-in period, according to the document.

Earlier, Facebook leased nearly 69,702 sq ft of office space in Hyderabad’s Hitec City for a five-year term at a monthly rent of almost ₹67 lakh. The company leased the space in the Skyview 20 building at The Skyview complex. The lease was registered on December 2, 2025. Rent commencement began on December 18, 2025, while the lease term is effective from July 18, 2025, for a period of five years, the documents showed.