Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

McDonald's leases office space in Hyderabad for 1.4 crore monthly rent

ByHT Real Estate News
Apr 28, 2025 05:41 PM IST

Hyderabad real estate: McDonald is launching its first GCC in India and has leased an office space spanning 1.56 lakh sq ft in Hitec City for five years

McDonald’s Capability Center India Private Limited has leased 1.56 lakh square feet of office space in Hyderabad for a period of five years, with a monthly rent of 1.43 crore, according to documents accessed by data analytics firm Propstack.

McDonald’s Capability Center India Private Limited has leased 1.56 lakh square feet of office space in Hyderabad for a period of five years, with a monthly rent of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.43 crore, (Representational photo)(Pixabay)
McDonald’s Capability Center India Private Limited has leased 1.56 lakh square feet of office space in Hyderabad for a period of five years, with a monthly rent of 1.43 crore, (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

The global fast-food giant has leased space for its first Global Capability Centre in India in RMZ Nexity's Tower 20 in Hitec City.

The landlord is Prahitha Constructions Private Limited, and the lease period commenced on February 1, the document showed.

The lease includes four floors, and the company will pay a rent of 92 per sq ft. The transaction includes a deposit of 8.6 crore.

The rent will be increased by 15% from February 1, 2028, the document showed.

Email queries have been sent to McDonald's and Prahitha Constructions. If a response is received, the story will be updated.

Also Read: Microsoft India buys 25-acre land parcel near Hyderabad for more than 181 crore

Previous real estate transactions in Hyderabad

Last year, Microsoft Corporation purchased 25 acres of land for 181.25 crore in Mekaguda near Hyderabad. The land parcel was purchased from Natco Pharma Limited and Time Cap Pharma Labs Pvt Ltd.

In December, Facebook renewed its lease for 3.7 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad for 2.8 crore monthly rent across two separate transactions. The office is located in The Skyview in Hitech City, one of the city's prime IT corridors.

Also Read: Commercial real estate in India turns green driven by demand from GCCs and IT firms

Hyderabad's office space stock

Hyderabad currently accounts for around 15% of the country’s total office space, and over 18% of it is green-certified office stock, a report by CBRE said.

The city's office space inventory is expected to exceed 200 million sq ft by 2030, driven by demand from technology firms and Global Capability Centres.

The report highlights Hyderabad’s position as a preferred destination for businesses seeking dynamic office spaces. In 2024, this momentum continued, with absorption reaching 12.3 million sq ft.

The adoption of advanced technologies like AI, cloud computing, and data analytics has strengthened Hyderabad's tech ecosystem and talent pool, establishing it as a hub for Global Capability Centers (GCCs), it said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / McDonald's leases office space in Hyderabad for 1.4 crore monthly rent
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On