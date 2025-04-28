McDonald's leases office space in Hyderabad for 1.4 crore monthly rent

McDonald’s Capability Center India Private Limited has leased 1.56 lakh square feet of office space in Hyderabad for a period of five years, with a monthly rent of ₹1.43 crore, according to documents accessed by data analytics firm Propstack. McDonald’s Capability Center India Private Limited has leased 1.56 lakh square feet of office space in Hyderabad for a period of five years, with a monthly rent of ₹ 1.43 crore, (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

The global fast-food giant has leased space for its first Global Capability Centre in India in RMZ Nexity's Tower 20 in Hitec City.

The landlord is Prahitha Constructions Private Limited, and the lease period commenced on February 1, the document showed.

The lease includes four floors, and the company will pay a rent of ₹92 per sq ft. The transaction includes a deposit of ₹8.6 crore.

The rent will be increased by 15% from February 1, 2028, the document showed.

Email queries have been sent to McDonald's and Prahitha Constructions. If a response is received, the story will be updated.

Also Read: Microsoft India buys 25-acre land parcel near Hyderabad for more than ₹181 crore

Previous real estate transactions in Hyderabad

Last year, Microsoft Corporation purchased 25 acres of land for ₹181.25 crore in Mekaguda near Hyderabad. The land parcel was purchased from Natco Pharma Limited and Time Cap Pharma Labs Pvt Ltd.

In December, Facebook renewed its lease for 3.7 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad for ₹2.8 crore monthly rent across two separate transactions. The office is located in The Skyview in Hitech City, one of the city's prime IT corridors.

Also Read: Commercial real estate in India turns green driven by demand from GCCs and IT firms

Hyderabad's office space stock

Hyderabad currently accounts for around 15% of the country’s total office space, and over 18% of it is green-certified office stock, a report by CBRE said.

The city's office space inventory is expected to exceed 200 million sq ft by 2030, driven by demand from technology firms and Global Capability Centres.

The report highlights Hyderabad’s position as a preferred destination for businesses seeking dynamic office spaces. In 2024, this momentum continued, with absorption reaching 12.3 million sq ft.

The adoption of advanced technologies like AI, cloud computing, and data analytics has strengthened Hyderabad's tech ecosystem and talent pool, establishing it as a hub for Global Capability Centers (GCCs), it said.