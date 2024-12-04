Microsoft India buys 25-acre land parcel near Hyderabad for more than 181 crore

Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited has purchased 25 acres of land for ₹181.25 crore in Mekaguda near Hyderabad, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. Microsoft India buys 25-acre land near Hyderabad for more than ₹ 181 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Reuters)

The land parcel was purchased from Natco Pharma Limited and Time Cap Pharma Labs Pvt Ltd. The transaction was executed on September 11, 2024, according to the documents.

A stamp duty of ₹9.96 crore, a registration fee of ₹3.62 crore and other charges of over ₹18 lakh were paid for the transaction, according to the documents.

An email query has been sent to Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd while Natco Pharma Ltd and Time Cap Pharma Labs Pvt Ltd could not be reached for a comment. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Microsoft Corporation India has been on a land purchase spree since the last two years.

Global tech giant Microsoft had invested close to ₹1,000 crore by acquiring over 30 acres spread across an area in Pune’s Hinjewadi, a major IT hub, property registration documents accessed by Square Yards had shown.

In August, Microsoft Corporation (India) had bought around 16 acres of land in Pune from Viva Highways for ₹453 crore, according to Square Yards.

In 2022, Microsoft Corporation (India) had acquired 10.89 lakh sq ft of commercial plot in Pune from Finolex Industries for a consolidated amount of ₹328.84 crore. The commercial plot is located at Pimpri Waghere in Pune and has been acquired through an agreement with Finolex Industries to transfer the lease for ₹328.84 crore, property documents showed.

Land deals across India

Over 100 land deals spanning approximately 1,700 acres were closed across six major cities in India between January-September 2024, according to a report released by property consultancy CBRE.

The land deal volume jumped 65% year-on-year compared to the 60-plus deals carried out during the same period last year, the report said.

As per the report, Delhi-NCR-led land deal activity with an approximately 32% share, with Gurgaon accounting for the highest land deal share at around 65% and Noida/Greater Noida at about 20%. This represents an approximately 65% annual increase in the number of deals compared to the same period last year.