Microsoft acquires 16.4 acre land parcel in Pune’s Hinjewadi area for 520 crore

Global tech giant Microsoft has invested close to Rs. 519.72 crore on land parcels spread across an area of 16.4 acres in Pune’s Hinjewadi, a major IT hub, documents accessed by Square Yards showed. Global tech giant Microsoft has invested close to Rs. 519.72 crore on land parcels spread across an area of 16.4 acres in Pune’s Hinjewadi, a major IT hub, documents accessed by Square Yards showed. (Representational photo)(Reuters)

In recent years, Microsoft’s investments in India's commercial real estate sector have increased, spanning data centers, development centers, and flexible office spaces.

As per the registration document, Microsoft’s Indian arm, Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited, acquired 66,414.5 square meters (~16.4 acres) of prime land in Pune’s Hinjewadi in four separate deals.

The transactions, registered in August 2024, involved the purchase of land from Indo Global Infotech City LLP. The deal incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 31.18 crore and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000, the sale deed documents showed.

An email has been sent to the company. The story will be updated once a response is received.

Other real estate deals



In 2022, Microsoft Corporation (India) had acquired 10.89 lakh sq ft of commercial plot in Pune from Finolex Industries for a consolidated amount of ₹328.84 crore. The commercial plot is located at Pimpri Waghere in Pune and has been acquired through an agreement with Finolex Industries to transfer the lease for ₹328.84 crore, property documents showed. The company had then paid a stamp duty of ₹16.44 crore on the deal, the documents showed.

Also Read: Finolex Industries sells leasehold rights of 25 acres of land in Pune for ₹470 crore

Earlier this year, Microsoft secured 48 acres of land in Hyderabad for Rs. 267 crore.

Tech giant Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd has bought a 48 acre land parcel in Hyderabad for ₹267 crore, documents showed.

Also Read: Microsoft buys 48-acre land parcel in Hyderabad in a transaction estimated to be worth ₹267 crore

According to media reports, in 2022, Microsoft had acquired three land parcels in Hyderabad for around ₹275 crore to establish a data center.

Both deals are part of Microsoft’s broader strategy to expand its presence in India, particularly within its data centre operations. The company's network of data centres already includes locations in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai, solidifying its presence across key markets.

Also Read: Godrej Properties acquires rights on 11-acre land in Pune; to develop housing and high-street project worth ₹1,800 cr

Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Prestige Estates’ wholly owned subsidiary Prestige Exora Business Parks Ltd had recently purchased a 4.57-acre land parcel in Pune for ₹200 crore.

Also Read: Pune real estate land deal: Prestige Exora Business Parks buys 4.57-acre land parcel for ₹200 crore

The Pune real estate market witnessed a 25% year-on-year (YoY) increase in property registrations in July 2024 with 13,314 properties being registered as against 10,614 in the same period a year ago, according to the data shared by Maharashtra government’s Department of Registrations and Stamps – the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamp (IGR).