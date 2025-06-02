Vyapar leases 90,000 sq ft commercial space from Enzyme Office Spaces in Bengaluru

Vyapar, an accounting software company, has leased 90,000 sq ft of customized commercial space at Enzyme Office Spaces' newly launched centre in Bengaluru. The facility will house approximately 2,200 workstations, including meeting and collaboration areas, the company said in a statement. Vyapar, an accounting software company, has leased 90,000 sq. ft. of customized commercial space at Enzyme Office Spaces' newly launched centre in Bengaluru. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

Located in Sarjapura Road, Enzyme Office Spaces' new 1,20,000 sq ft centre offers around 3,000 seats in total. Following the Vyapar lease, nearly 30,000 sq ft and 800 seats remain available for further leasing at the facility.

“This new space will enable us to scale rapidly while providing our growing team with a productive and inspiring work environment. Enzyme Office Spaces' ability to customize workspace solutions to our needs was a key factor in our decision,” said Sumit Agarwal, founder of Vyapar.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Vyapar to our new Bengaluru centre. This deal reflects the increasing demand from digital-first companies for flexible yet dedicated office spaces. At Enzyme, we remain committed to delivering custom workspace solutions that enable high-growth companies to thrive,” said Ashish Agarwal, founder and CEO of Enzyme Office Spaces.

The transaction was facilitated by Pat Michaels, a Bengaluru-based commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in office, retail, land, and consulting services.

This is the second major deal announced by Enzyme Office Spaces this year. In early 2025, SUGAR Cosmetics leased a 14,000 sq ft space comprising 300 seats at Enzyme’s Andheri East centre in Mumbai. The space was leased from House of Hiranandani and fully occupied by SUGAR to serve as their corporate headquarters.

Enzyme Office Spaces currently operates 32 centres across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR, with a total footprint of 1.55 million sq ft and a seating capacity of 38,000. The company offers workspaces at a price range of ₹5,000 to ₹25,000 per desk, depending on location and configuration, it said.