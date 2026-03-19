Accenture expands office space in Coimbatore, leases 1.09 lakh sq ft for over ₹83 lakh monthly rent

Accenture Solutions Private Limited leased an additional 1.09 lakh sq ft of office space in Coimbatore at a monthly rent of ₹83.75 lakh for five years, according to documents accessed by Propstack. With this addition, its total office portfolio at Tidel Park now stands at around 1.53 lakh sq ft, documents accessed by Propstack showed. Accenture leased 1.09 lakh sq ft in Coimbatore for ₹83.75 lakh per month for five years, taking its total space at Tidel Park to 1.53 lakh sq ft, according to documents accessed by Propstack. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

According to the documents, the lease for the office space in Tidel Park commenced on December 15, 2025, and covers the second floor. The agreement was signed at a rental of ₹75 per sq ft per month for the first premises (201, 202, 203 and the corridor) and ₹80 per sq ft per month for the second premises (204, 206 and the corridor).

The lease is for five years and includes a security deposit of ₹7.58 crore. The rent will be increased by 5% annually, the document showed. The landlord is Tidel Park Coimbatore Limited.

According to the document, the transaction has a lock-in period of 2.5 years from the rent commencement date, ending in 2028.

The transaction includes nine four-wheeler parking slots and 149 two-wheeler parking slots. According to the document, parking charges are ₹1,600 per month for each four-wheeler slot in the first basement, ₹1,400 per month for each four-wheeler slot in the second basement, and ₹400 per month for each two-wheeler parking slot.

According to earlier agreements, the company occupied 44,372 sq ft on the fourth floor. With the latest addition, its total office portfolio at Tidel Park now stands at around 1.53 lakh sq ft.

A list of questions has been shared with Accenture and Tidel Park Coimbatore Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received.



Also Read: State Street leases 2.1 lakh sq ft of office space in Coimbatore for ₹1 crore monthly rent

Previous leases in Coimbatore Earlier, State Street Corporate Services Delhi Private Limited, a subsidiary of global financial services provider State Street Corporation, leased 2.1 lakh sq ft of office space in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, for a monthly rent of ₹1.05 crore.

The lease spans four floors and is located in Tower D of India Land KGISL Tech Park (CHIL SEZ). The document showed that India Land Techpark Pvt Ltd is the landlord for the transaction.

The lease began on April 1, 2025, at a monthly rate of ₹50 per sq ft.

Bosch Global Software Technologies followed with 3.25 lakh sq ft leased across two transactions, amounting to ₹98.99 crore between 2023 and 2024. Infosys also secured a substantial footprint, leasing 2.56 lakh sq ft across two separate deals totalling ₹79.8 crore, according to Propstack.

Other key transactions include Cameron Manufacturing India, which leased 98,726 sq ft for ₹35.66 crore, and Accenture, which took up 90,008 sq ft in two transactions valued at ₹27 crore. Deloitte Shared Services leased 54,666 sq ft for ₹25.39 crore, while Amazon Development Centre closed a single deal for 51,000 sq ft valued at ₹9.18 crore.



Also Read: Beyond the metros: Why are Tier II cities emerging as the new commercial real estate hotspots?

Tier II cities emerging as commercial hotspots Tier-II cities across India are seeing a steady rise in office space leasing, indicating a shift in the country’s commercial real estate dynamics. As companies move beyond traditional hubs such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, emerging centres like Coimbatore, Mysuru and Bhubaneswar are gaining traction.

Industry experts attribute this trend to factors such as a growing skilled talent pool, lower operating costs compared to Tier-I cities, supportive government policies and the wider adoption of hybrid work models. Demand for office space in these markets has been steadily rising, largely driven by startups, particularly in the technology sector.

Flexible workspace operators are also expanding into these cities, reflecting increasing confidence in their long-term growth prospects.